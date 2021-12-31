Desmond Howard picks Michigan to beat Georgia in Orange Bowl, Kirk Herbstreit likes Wolverines’ chemistry

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Michigan’s team chemistry will be the X-factor in the Orange Bowl, and Desmond Howard picked the Wolverines to win. “Watching Aidan Hutchinson and those guys play, they just seem like they are on a mission to accomplish some special things,” Herbstreit said on Friday. “That can be an X factor, too, that bond.” The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) are a 7 1/2-point favorite to beat the No. 2-ranked Wolverines in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lee Corso, also on the College GameDay panel donned a Georgia Bulldogs head to pick UGA. Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy while a player for Michigan in 1991, said the difference will be in the Red Zone."

"I think both teams will move the ball on the other team's defense, (and) I do believe that it's going to come down to execution in the Red Zone," Howard said. "When you look at Stetson Bennett against Alabama, I don't think that's who he is." Howard indicated that while he expects Bennett to play better than he did against Alabama, Michigan gets the edge because it will use two quarterbacks in the red zone.

"That may be an issue for Georgia's defense because you've got JJ McCarthy, when he comes into the game, he's a legitimate dual-threat quarterback," Howard said. "Not only can he run, but he has incredible arm talent, too, so I think in the Red Zone, you may see them mix it up a little bit with (Cade) McNamara and McCarthy." Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, shared that Michigan tight end Erick All could be on the verge of a big game against the Bulldogs' defense. "The tight end from Georgia (Brock Bowers) is getting all the attention, but don't forget about the tight end from Michigan," Herbstreit said. "The way you maybe want to attack Georgia's blitzing defense, with Nakobe Dean, is try to find those tight ends. "Jim Harbaugh loves the tight ends, and I think Erick All will be a name, if you're not familiar with, you'll become more familiar with tonight." Booger McFarland said he favors Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker to have a big game.