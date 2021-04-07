With all the injuries Georgia has sustained at the wide receiver position this spring, there was going to be an opportunity for some of the young pass catchers in the room to showcase what they could do.

And while positive things have been said about Justin Robinson, Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton, it’s another name that has really surprised early on in his time at Georgia.

That would be 2021 signee Adonai Mitchell.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver was one of two wide receiver signees in the 2021 cycle for Georgia. Mitchell was originally committed to Ole Miss before ultimately pledging his services to Georgia last July.

And the Texas native hasn’t taken long to impress his starting quarterback.

“I’m definitely a fan of AD,” Daniels said. “One thing I can say that jumped out to me initially when he first got here, and I had my throwing sessions with the receivers, he was a consistent show. He was there every time and liked to run.”

Mitchell is originally from Missouri City, Texas before playing his senior year of high school football in Tennessee, where he had 49 catches for 745 yards and 11 touchdowns for Cane Ridge High School.

That season though was back in 2019. Mitchell reclassified to join the 2021 signing class and spent this past fall training on his own. So far it looks like Mitchell’s move has paid off.

Daniels wasn’t the only one to come away impressed with Mitchell early on, as Terrence Edwards shared some insight on Mitchell following last Thursday’s practice.

I had a lot of ppl reach out to me after I went to UGA’s practice on Thursday trying to get information. Well, here's a tidbit for you. Adonai Mitchell is going to shock a lot of ppl. #TEwracademy — TE Wr Academy (@TEwracademy) April 4, 2021

Edwards previously broke down Mitchell’s tape for DawgNation and compared Mitchell to former LSU standout Justin Jefferson.

Daniels made a number of similar points to that of Edwards when discussing the on-field traits that Mitchell has shown in his first 10 Georgia practices.

“Talking about how he plays, he’s got great twitch and is going to develop to become a great young player,” Daniels said. “We’ve just got to let him take his time and learn the system and do his thing, and I think he’ll be a good football player.”

Mitchell and fellow 2021 wide receiver signee Jackson Meeks both arrived this spring to help bolster a position that saw four players exit via the transfer portal. Add in the injuries to Dominick Blaylock, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Burotn, Smith and George Pickens and their additions and contributions have been very much welcomed by the Georgia offense.

“They’re willing to work, they’re willing to learn,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said of Mitchell and Meeks. “They’re very good competitors and just like all the other receivers. They’ve been doing a great job so far.”

For those wanting to see how Mitchell looks, you’ll get your first chance on April 17 as that is when Georgia is slated to hold G-Day. The spring scrimmage will double as Georgia’s final spring practice of 2021. The game will broadcast on the SEC Netowrk+ and start at 2 p.m. ET.

