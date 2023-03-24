Amarius Mims to ‘get way better’ as he moves into full-time starting spot on Georgia offensive line

With so much attention on the Georgia football left tackle position battle between Austin Blaske and Earnest Greene, it’s easy to overlook Amarius Mims.

The junior offensive lineman isn’t significantly more experienced than either Blaske or Greene, with Mims having just two career starts to his name.

It just so happens those came in biggest games of the year for Georgia in 2022, as he started for Warren McClendon in both College Football Playoff games.

Now, he’s poised to take over for McClendon on an every-down basis.

“He’s just scratching the ceiling for his potential. He played a lot but he didn’t start every game, which he’ll do this year,” McClendon said. “He’ll get way better with the talent in practice and taking the one reps.”

It helps that Mims is the most physically imposing offensive lineman on Georgia’s roster, as he’s listed at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds. McClendon bluntly points to Mims’ raw power as to his biggest asset.

Mims though has also taken big strides when it comes to his mental approach to the game.