Carson Beck had a very good first season for Georgia as the team’s starting quarterback.

But what if, as a returning quarterback, Beck was even better in 2024?

Multiple members of the national media have wondered recently what an improved version of Beck would look like in the 2024 season.

ESPN’s Greg McElroy said that version of Beck could well be the best quarterback in the country on a recent version of the Always College Football podcast.

“They didn’t really let him go in the first four or five games of the year,” McElroy said Beck. “It wasn’t until the Kentucky game when they really took the reins off and let Carson (Beck) go be the man. And he was down the stretch and got better and better and better... I think you can expect to see an (even more) improved Carson Beck in 2024.”

Against the Wildcats, Beck threw for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 51-13 win. That the performance came a week after Beck led Georgia to a come-from-behind victory on the road against Auburn likely isn’t a coincidence.

Beck finished the season throwing for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns. He added 4 rushing touchdowns as well.

Georgia does have to replace both of its leading rushers along with Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. Those two pass catchers were top draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But Beck is somewhat accustomed to life without those two, as both missed multiple games in 2023 with injuries. Georgia has since retooled both the receiver room and the tight end position in the offseason.

Those additions should only help Beck build off what he did statistically.

“Beck’s first full season a starter was a roaring success; he ranked in the top five nationally in passing yards (3rd with 3,941) and completion percentage (4th at 72.4%) on the way to a 13-1 record,” CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson said. “There’s a narrative about Beck taking a next step in 2024, and if that’s the case, Georgia’s offense is in for a special season because even replicating last year’s production is going to be enough to keep the Bulldogs in title contention all season.”

Beck knows he’s under some real pressure entering the 2024 season. He knows and embraces the expectations he faces.

Kirby Smart wants to see Beck become a better leader this coming season. In some ways, Beck has already become that for the Bulldogs.

If the leadership skills mesh with the improvements that come with more reps in the Georgia system, we won’t have to wonder what an improved Beck will look like.

We’ll know it because Beck will look like the best quarterback in the country.

“You know, you’re in an offense for so long, you keep trying to reach for things to get better at, but really the better option is just doing the simple thing and doing the right thing,” Beck said. “So not trying to do too much but staying within the offense and making the plays that I need to make and just being consistent.”