Coaches Poll 2021 preseason rankings: Georgia football starts season in top-5

The first USA Today Coaches Poll of the 2021 season have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs rank very high. Kirby Smart’s team came in at No. 5, behind Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma. Ohio State comes in at No. 4 in the first poll. Georgia is one six SEC teams ranked in the top-25, as the Bulldogs are joined by No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 LSU and Ole Miss at No. 24.

The Bulldogs open the 2021 season against the Clemson Tigers, as the two teams meet on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. The game will be a top-5 matchup, and thus one of the most anticipated games of the 2021 season. While the Bulldogs have plenty of time to prepare for Clemson, Georgia isn’t looking too far ahead against Clemson. “We want to have physical, tough practices to build up for what’s going to be a grind of a season,” Kirby Smart said on Friday. “So we’re really focused on us in camp and not really anything to do with that first game. We prepare for that in the offseason and then we prepare for that probably a little over a week out - nine, ten days out.