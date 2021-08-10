Coaches Poll 2021 preseason rankings: Georgia football starts season in top-5
The first USA Today Coaches Poll of the 2021 season have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs rank very high.
Kirby Smart’s team came in at No. 5, behind Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma. Ohio State comes in at No. 4 in the first poll.
Georgia is one six SEC teams ranked in the top-25, as the Bulldogs are joined by No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 LSU and Ole Miss at No. 24.
The Bulldogs open the 2021 season against the Clemson Tigers, as the two teams meet on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. The game will be a top-5 matchup, and thus one of the most anticipated games of the 2021 season.
While the Bulldogs have plenty of time to prepare for Clemson, Georgia isn’t looking too far ahead against Clemson.
“We want to have physical, tough practices to build up for what’s going to be a grind of a season,” Kirby Smart said on Friday. “So we’re really focused on us in camp and not really anything to do with that first game. We prepare for that in the offseason and then we prepare for that probably a little over a week out - nine, ten days out.
“Right now, the focus is camp, developing players, putting our players in the right seats to be successful and creating some toughness on our team. The focus is on us.”
The game will also pit two Heisman hopefuls against each in quarterback JT Daniels of Georgia and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei. The two have met on the field before, as they played against each other in high school.
Georgia’s game against Clemson is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start. ABC will broadcast the game. You can see the full 2021 Coaches Poll preseason rankings below.
Coaches Poll 2021 preseason rankings
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- UNC
- Cincinnati
- Florida
- Oregon
- LSU
- USC
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Texas
- Penn State
- Washington
- Oklahoma State
- Louisiana
- Coastal Carolina
- Ole Miss
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- WATCH: NFL expert shares juice on Georgia football’s formidable front
- Devonte Wyatt earns praise as Georgia football’s ‘biggest’ freak
- Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst says Will Muschamp addition ‘really huge’ for UGA staff
- Justice Haynes: Dell McGee told the legacy RB just how important he is for 2023
- Georgia football fall practice live updates, injury notes and position battles
- Warren Ericson injury will shake up entire Georgia offensive line
- Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst says Will Muschamp addition ‘really huge’ for UGA staff
- ESPN names Georgia football the biggest underachiever in college football
- WATCH: Georgia players cut up in hilarious video asking which Olympic sport they’d want to gold medal in