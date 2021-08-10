Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh

Coaches Poll 2021 preseason rankings: Georgia football starts season in top-5

The first USA Today Coaches Poll of the 2021 season have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs rank very high.

Kirby Smart’s team came in at No. 5, behind Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma. Ohio State comes in at No. 4 in the first poll.

Georgia is one six SEC teams ranked in the top-25, as the Bulldogs are joined by No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 LSU and Ole Miss at No. 24.

The Bulldogs open the 2021 season against the Clemson Tigers, as the two teams meet on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. The game will be a top-5 matchup, and thus one of the most anticipated games of the 2021 season.

While the Bulldogs have plenty of time to prepare for Clemson, Georgia isn’t looking too far ahead against Clemson.

“We want to have physical, tough practices to build up for what’s going to be a grind of a season,” Kirby Smart said on Friday. “So we’re really focused on us in camp and not really anything to do with that first game. We prepare for that in the offseason and then we prepare for that probably a little over a week out - nine, ten days out.

“Right now, the focus is camp, developing players, putting our players in the right seats to be successful and creating some toughness on our team. The focus is on us.”

The game will also pit two Heisman hopefuls against each in quarterback JT Daniels of Georgia and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei. The two have met on the field before, as they played against each other in high school.

Georgia’s game against Clemson is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start. ABC will broadcast the game. You can see the full 2021 Coaches Poll preseason rankings below.

Coaches Poll 2021 preseason rankings

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Iowa State
  9. UNC
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Florida
  12. Oregon
  13. LSU
  14. USC
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Miami
  17. Indiana
  18. Iowa
  19. Texas
  20. Penn State
  21. Washington
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Louisiana
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Ole Miss

