ESPN names Georgia football the biggest underachiever in college football

Georgia fans are well accustomed to hearing the “1980″ jokes by this point. That was the last year the Bulldogs won a national championship. In the time since then, conference foes such as Florida, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Alabama have all won national titles. Still, recent years have seen an uptick as Georgia sits closer to the top of college football compared to most other programs. The Bulldogs have finished the season inside the top-10 in each of the past four seasons. But that recent success still doesn’t make up for the lack of a national championship in the eyes of ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

In ranking the biggest underachievers in the sport, Rittenberg placed Georgia in a tier by itself at the top. “Georgia is the inspiration for the underachiever tiers,” Rittenberg wrote. Other teams who earned their way onto Rittenberg’s list include Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Tennessee and Miami. Other than Texas A&M, four of those schools have won national championships more recently than the Bulldogs.