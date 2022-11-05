David Pollack: Georgia ‘offense in a good spot,’ but under pressure against Tennessee

ATHENS — David Pollack sees a football shootout coming in Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon. And the Georgia College Football Hall of Famer believes the team that gets out to the fastest start will have the upper hand when the Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: CBS). WATCH: Laura Rutledge gives hot take on Georgia, Dawgs atop SEC in recent GameDay appearances

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a shootout, (and) I think it will be,” Pollack said on Friday, previewing the battle of No. 1-ranked teams on the eve of his weekly Saturday appearance on College GameDay. “Tennessee is going to score points, they are that good. The spacing the speed, it creates matchups that are very difficult to stop.” RELATED: Relaxed Josh Heupel has had success scoring against Kirby Smart defenses

Vols coach Josh Heupel is 43-7 in games he’s coached with his teams scoring 30 points or more at UCF and Tennessee, and 3-6 when opponents score 30 or more. Kirby Smart is 53-1 record when Georgia scores 30 points and 2-9 when opposing teams score 30 or more. Smart talks about UGA playing “complementary” football, which Pollack illustrated by explaining how the Bulldogs’ offense can help its defense slow Tennessee by staying on the field and keeping up on the scoreboard.

“If you can play good offense and score you can put them in a bind, too,” Pollack said, “and get their defense tired. “It’s a tennis analogy to me, can you hold serve a couple of times, can you get the offense off the field? They are going to get theirs.” WATCH: What former Vols coach said are keys for Georgia win Pollack, who helps coach the North Oconee High School football playoff team, shared how he would game plan for Tennessee’s fast-paced offense. “I don’t care about yards — I swallow my pride when it comes to yards, just don’t give up big plays,” Pollack said. “(But) when you get in the red zone you’re going to have to punch me in the mouth, you’re going to have to run the football.”