ESPN on Georgia’s recent transfer additions: ‘No more excuses’

Georgia added seven players to its updated online roster on Wednesday. Four of those were 2021 signees in Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Kamari Lassiter. But it's the other three players who have really turned the heads of the national media. That would be cornerback Derion Kendrick, who will wear No. 11, wide receiver Arik Gilbert, who will wear No. 14, and defensive back Tykee Smith, who will wear No. 23.

Kendrick, Gilbert and Smith all have experience at the Power 5 level and should help ease the concerns Georgia had at defensive back and wide receiver. The Bulldogs had four defensive backs drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft and saw leading wide receiver George Pickens suffer a torn ACL in spring practice. Those additions make Georgia’s talented roster even more loaded. The Bulldogs bring back quarterback JT Daniels to lead an offense that should take the next step. For areas where Georgia does have to replace some of its past contributors, the Bulldogs are brimming with former top recruits. All this talent is why some see Georgia as a very clear College Football Playoff participant and a possible favorite to win a national championship.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg went as far as to say the time is now for Kirby Smart and Georgia to at least get back to the College Football Playoff this season. "There are no more excuses in Athens," Rittenberg wrote. "Georgia has the roster, both now and in the immediate future, to return to the CFP. If the Bulldogs' four-decade national-title drought doesn't end in the next three years, their fans should be massively disappointed."