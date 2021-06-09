What recent 5-star de-commitments do and don’t mean for Georgia football

It has been a rough week for Georgia on the recruiting front. It is certainly not what Kirby Smart envisioned when visits began back on the first of the month. Monday saw 5-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander back off his pledge to Georgia. He had been the top commitment in Georgia’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class and was fresh off a visit to Texas A&M. Related: 5-star DT “Big Bear” Alexander de-commits from UGA

On Tuesday night, Deyon Bouie joined Alexander in de-committing from the Georgia program. He was Georgia's top-rated recruit after Alexander and also visited Texas A&M this weekend. "I am blessed and appreciative of all the offers and opportunities that Georgia has offered," Bouie wrote in an Instagram caption. "However, I believe I committed too early before I could explore all my other opportunities. With that being said, I am officially decommitting from the University of Georgia."

Losing a commitment at any time stings. Losing two 5-star prospects in such a short period of time would be a massive blow to most coaches and programs. When it comes to recruiting though, Georgia is not like most programs. Even after seeing two top-30 players in the 2022 depart, the Bulldogs still have the No. 5 ranked class. Georgia also has plenty of time to get Bouie and Alexander back in the fold. Georgia had two prospects in its 2021 recruiting cycle de-commit, only for them to re-commit and sign with Georgia in Marlin Dean and Jared Wilson.

This also isn’t the first time Smart has had multiple 5-star prospects de-commit in a short period of time. And those past instances show that Georgia will be more than capable of navigating the short-term losses of Alexander and Bouie. On Oct. 2, 2018, 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood backed off his pledge to Georgia. The nation’s No. 1 wide receiver had been committed to Georgia since March of 2017 but decided to reset his recruiting process. He would eventually end up signing with Oklahoma. Later in that same month, 5-star running back John Emery Jr. de-committed from Georgia. The No. 13 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle ended up staying home and playing for the LSU Tigers. That stretch was similarly not great for Georgia’s recruiting efforts. Yet the Bulldogs were unphased and were able to find more than capable replacements for both players in the 2019 class. Kenny McIntosh committed to Georgia shortly after the Emery Jr. de-commitment. The latter has a slight edge in career rushing yards to this point — 566 to 425 — but ask those around the Georgia program if they’d swap players and they’d tell you no.