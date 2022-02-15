ESPN stresses importance of Georgia-Oregon game while questioning 2022 Georgia schedule

Georgia has grown accustomed to playing in major non-conference games. And for the most part Georgia has come away victorious in those settings. Last season saw the Bulldogs beat Clemson in a game where both teams were ranked in the top-5. The Bulldogs also snared wins over Notre Dame in 2017 and 2019 as well. Georgia will find itself in a similar marquee matchup to open the 2022 season, as the Bulldogs take on Oregon on Sept. 3. Both teams figure to rank among the top-15 to start next season, with Georgia being the defending National Champion and Oregon being the Pac-12 favorite.

Given the pedigree of both programs, ESPN’s Heather Dinich thinks this game will go a long way in shaping the College Football Playoff chase for the 2022 season. “On paper, the defending national champs should need this win to impress the committee if they don’t win the SEC (again),” Dinich wrote. “Georgia’s other non-conference games are against Samford, Kent State and Georgia Tech -- opponents that won’t elicit much more than a shoulder shrug from the committee members. Their crossover games are against Auburn and at Mississippi State, which should be wins if the Bulldogs are a true playoff contender.” The Bulldogs do have to replace a number of key contributors from the 2022 team, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Georgia will also have a new defensive play-caller, as Dan Lanning will now be the head coach at Oregon.