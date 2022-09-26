Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV network announced for Week 6 game

Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football defensive back Chris Smith had an interception in the win against Kent State.

Georgia football now knows its start time for its next home game, as The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. CBS will broadcast the game.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 and sit as the No. 1 team in the country. They are coming off a 39-22 win over Kent State this past weekend.

Auburn meanwhile is 3-1 after holding on to beat Missouri at home this past weekend. The Tigers were blown out at home against Penn State for their lone defeat of the season.

Georgia will take on those same Missouri Tigers this week, with the game starting at 7:30 p.m. ET in Columbia, Mo. The SEC Network will broadcast that game.

Given the Bulldogs didn’t play up to their standard against Kent State, Georgia will be eager to hit the practice field and prove it is better than its most recent performance.

“We really talked about growth the entire week,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win over Kent State. “I was very pleased with how our guys approached the practice and the games and the leadership. I was really proud of how we came out in the second half and got a three and out then the offense made a great drive all the way down but just didn’t cash it in for a touchdown. We got some costly penalties and turnovers that hurt us.

“But our team got better today.”

Georgia’s two least impressive performances on the season have come at home, with the Bulldogs being a far more dominant road team this season.

Georgia beat Auburn 34-10 last season when the game was played in Auburn. Smart is 6-1 as a head coach against Auburn, with the lone loss coming back in 2017.

The Tigers take on LSU this week, a key rivalry game that could be massive for the future of Bryan Harsin. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Harsin’s job security is tenuous at best at the moment. That was before an ugly 17-14 overtime win against Missouri, where Auburn didn’t so much as win the game but Missouri lost it.

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Location: Athens, Ga.

Date: Oct. 8

