Georgia football places 5 on AP First Team All-SEC Team, shut out for individual awards
Georgia football placed five players on the Associated Presses’ First Team All-SEC team on Monday, with Brock Bowers being the lone unanimous selection. Bowers was one of five players in the conference to earn that distinction, along with Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Arkansas’ Raheim Sanders, Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins and Alabama’s Will Anderson.
Bowers led Georgia in every statistical receiving category this year, catching 52 passes for 726 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for three touchdowns as well.
Also making the first team for Georgia was offensive tackle Broderick Jones, kicker Jack Podlesny, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Chris Smith.
Georgia also had four players make the second team, with Sedrick Van Pran, Darnell Washington, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Kelee Ringo earning the honors.
The nine players between the two teams is second to only Alabama, which earned 10 selections. The Bulldogs went 13-0 this season, winning the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU.
Despite the success in the conference — every other team lost at least two conference games — the Bulldogs were shut out when it comes to winning any of the all-conference awards. Tennessee’s Josh Heupel won coach of the year, Hendon Hooker took home offensive player of the year honors, Anderson won defensive player of the year honors for a second-straight season and Judkins was named the conference’s freshman of the year.
Georgia likely isn’t all that worried about the individual accolades and would much rather be the SEC’s lone representative in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs will take on Ohio State on Dec. 31 in Atlanta.
Below you can see the full All-SEC teams for the 2022 season.
2022 AP All-SEC Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Defensive Player of the Year: u-Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
Coach of the Year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Newcomer of the Year: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss
First team: WR - u-Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
WR - Dominic Lovett, Missouri
T - Broderick Jones, Georgia
T - Darnell Wright, Tennessee
G - O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
G - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
TE - u-Brock Bowers, Georgia
QB - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB - u-Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi
RB - u-Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
PK - Jack Podlesny, Georgia,
AP - Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
Defense
DE - BJ Ojulari, LSU,
DE - Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
DT - Jalen Carter, Georgia
DT - Byron Young, Alabama
LB - u-Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama
LB - Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB - Harold Perkins Jr.
CB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
S - Christopher Smith, Georgia
S - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR - Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina
WR - Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt
T - Dalton Wagner, Arkansas
T - Javon Foster, Missouri
G - Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
G - Ethan White, Florida, 6-4
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
TE - Darnell Washington, Georgia
QB - Bryce Young, Alabama
RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Defense
DE - Derick Hall, Auburn
DE - Byron Young, Tennessee
DT - Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DT - Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
CB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia
CB - D.J. James, Auburn
S - Jordan Battle, Alabama
S - Brian Branch, Alabama
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
