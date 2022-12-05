Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) warms-up before their NCAA football game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field, Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia football places 5 on AP First Team All-SEC Team, shut out for individual awards

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia football placed five players on the Associated Presses’ First Team All-SEC team on Monday, with Brock Bowers being the lone unanimous selection. Bowers was one of five players in the conference to earn that distinction, along with Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Arkansas’ Raheim Sanders, Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins and Alabama’s Will Anderson.

Bowers led Georgia in every statistical receiving category this year, catching 52 passes for 726 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for three touchdowns as well.

Also making the first team for Georgia was offensive tackle Broderick Jones, kicker Jack Podlesny, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Chris Smith.

Georgia also had four players make the second team, with Sedrick Van Pran, Darnell Washington, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Kelee Ringo earning the honors.

The nine players between the two teams is second to only Alabama, which earned 10 selections. The Bulldogs went 13-0 this season, winning the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU.

Despite the success in the conference — every other team lost at least two conference games — the Bulldogs were shut out when it comes to winning any of the all-conference awards. Tennessee’s Josh Heupel won coach of the year, Hendon Hooker took home offensive player of the year honors, Anderson won defensive player of the year honors for a second-straight season and Judkins was named the conference’s freshman of the year.

Georgia likely isn’t all that worried about the individual accolades and would much rather be the SEC’s lone representative in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs will take on Ohio State on Dec. 31 in Atlanta.

Below you can see the full All-SEC teams for the 2022 season.

2022 AP All-SEC Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Defensive Player of the Year: u-Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Coach of the Year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Newcomer of the Year: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss

First team: WR - u-Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

WR - Dominic Lovett, Missouri

T - Broderick Jones, Georgia

T - Darnell Wright, Tennessee

G - O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

G - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

TE - u-Brock Bowers, Georgia

QB - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB - u-Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi

RB - u-Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

PK - Jack Podlesny, Georgia,

AP - Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Defense

DE - BJ Ojulari, LSU,

DE - Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

DT - Jalen Carter, Georgia

DT - Byron Young, Alabama

LB - u-Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama

LB - Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB - Harold Perkins Jr.

CB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

S - Christopher Smith, Georgia

S - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR - Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina

WR - Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt

T - Dalton Wagner, Arkansas

T - Javon Foster, Missouri

G - Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

G - Ethan White, Florida, 6-4

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

TE - Darnell Washington, Georgia

QB - Bryce Young, Alabama

RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Defense

DE - Derick Hall, Auburn

DE - Byron Young, Tennessee

DT - Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DT - Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

CB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia

CB - D.J. James, Auburn

S - Jordan Battle, Alabama

S - Brian Branch, Alabama

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

Next‘Battle-tested’ Michigan seeks revenge on Georgia in College Football …
Leave a Comment