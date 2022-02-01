Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams makes his transfer decision, continues quarterback dominoes
Georgia had briefly been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Williams, but those rumors were quickly quelled. The Bulldogs have had their own quarterback movement this offseason, as Stetson Bennett announced he would be returning for his sixth season. JT Daniels, who originally transferred in from USC during the 2020 offseason, entered the transfer portal with plans of moving after he graduates from Georgia this spring.
Related: Georgia QB JT Daniels hearing from several schools in portal, plans remain fluid
The transfer of Williams saw USC quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Kedon Slovis both transfer elsewhere, with Dart ending up at Ole Miss and Slovis transferring to Pitt.
“We have really good players at the quarterback position, and we do, and we’re lucky to have the guys that we have, and Stetson Bennett is a hell of a football player, and so is JT Daniels, so is Carson Beck and we believe Brock Vandagriff is going to be a good player,” Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said prior to the Orange Bowl. “It’s a good problem to have.”
Georgia is expected to start spring practice in mid-March. There has not been a date set for G-Day at this point. The Bulldogs open the 2022 season against Oregon on Sept. 3. The Ducks used the transfer portal to nab former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Alabama star Phidarian Mathis reminds Senior Bowl: ‘We still run the SEC’
- Georgia tailback James Cook shocks NFL teams, pulls out of Senior Bowl
- Brandon Inniss: Nation’s No. 1 junior WR delivers strong endorsement of the Bryan McClendon hire
- Recent offensive hires made by Kirby Smart show what he wants next for Georgia football
- Georgia football recruiting: Why couldn’t UGA close a big-name WR in the 2022 cycle?
- Georgia QB Stetson Bennett ready to lead offseason: ‘these boys will learn how to get better at football’
- Blackshear cements ‘saga’ of Stetson Bennett; Georgia QB indifferent to newfound fame
- Former UGA WRs touted Bryan McClendon on DawgNation Daily
- Georgia football hire of Bryan McClendon gets strong reaction from Todd Gurley, top 2023 wide receiver prospect and others
- Georgia hires former Bulldog Bryan McClendon to be new wide receivers coach