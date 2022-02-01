Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams makes his transfer decision, continues quarterback dominoes

Georgia had briefly been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Williams, but those rumors were quickly quelled. The Bulldogs have had their own quarterback movement this offseason, as Stetson Bennett announced he would be returning for his sixth season. JT Daniels, who originally transferred in from USC during the 2020 offseason, entered the transfer portal with plans of moving after he graduates from Georgia this spring.

The transfer of Williams saw USC quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Kedon Slovis both transfer elsewhere, with Dart ending up at Ole Miss and Slovis transferring to Pitt.