Georgia football stays atop College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12 as drama builds outside of top 4

Georgia once again grabbed the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs won 45-19 this past week against Mississippi State, giving the committee no reason at all to slide them down. The top four remained unchanged from last week, as Ohio State came in at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and TCU at No. 4. Ohio State and Michigan will play each other next week, when the Wolverines visit the Buckeyes. The win over Mississippi State clinched Georgia’s berth in the SEC championship game, where the Bulldogs will play No. 6 LSU. The Tigers moved up following Oregon’s loss to Washington this past week. Nestled between the two SEC division champions is another SEC team in Tennessee.

Before the Bulldogs get to Atlanta though, Georgia will take on Kentucky this week. The Wildcats dropped out of the rankings after their loss to Vanderbilt this past week. Georgia is fully focused on the task at hand this week, knowing there is nothing they can do about the looming matchup with LSU “We haven’t talked about the SEC championship game or going to the SEC championship. That’s just not our conversation,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We keep our conversations relative to what’s one foot in front of us. It really has never been mentioned as a goal, nobody talks about that. We just talk about Kentucky.”