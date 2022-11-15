BREAKING: 4-star CB Daniel Harris has backed off his commitment from Georgia
Daniel Harris was set to become one of the most under-the-radar signees in the 2023 class at Athens.
The 4-star CB had great size and was a standout in South Florida for Gulliver Prep. When he got to Athens and put on a little bit of weight, his junior and senior highlight reels offered the promise that he was likely to get on the field early in Athens.
That’s even taking into account the number of athletes and star power that the ‘Dawgs are known for stacking up at the cornerback position.
But that appears to no longer be quite the certainty. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder committed to the ‘Dawgs back in July. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 18 CB and the No. 154 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite scale.
The 6-foot-3 Harris is seen as even more of an impact prospect by the On3.com ratings. That service regards him as the nation’s No. 6 CB and the No. 43 overall prospect for this cycle.
Harris made the decision to decommit recently and shared the news first from his Instagram account.
The decision is likely complicated here by several factors. The Bulldogs signed their best group of cornerbacks in the Kirby Smart era in the last cycle. That included a pair of 5-stars and another top 100 overall recruit.
The Bulldogs have another 5-star cornerback committed to the class in Central Phenix-City standout A.J. Harris. That didn’t seem to bother Harris when he made that commitment back in July. He also just recently visited Athens for the Vanderbilt game and enjoyed himself a great deal.
His older brother, Donnell, was also a scholarship linebacker at Texas A&M. Harris was the nation’s No. 5 EDGE and a top 50 overall prospect in the 2020 class. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher announced back in August that the former 4-star prospect was retiring from football due to medical issues.
The decision now drops Georgia down to 20 commitments for the 2023 cycle. That will include 4-star cornerbacks Justyn Rhett and Chris Peal. Peal recently committed to Georgia on October 23. Rhett was also back in Athens as a plugged-in member of the 2023 class for the Tennessee game earlier this month.
Rhett, a Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) standout, committed to play for UGA back in April. Rhett and Peal are ranked as the nation’s Nos. 22 and 23 cornerbacks for this cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
They are also seen as the Nos. 178 and 179 overall prospects for this cycle.
