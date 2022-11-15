BREAKING: 4-star CB Daniel Harris has backed off his commitment from Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star CB Daniel Harris. He ranks as the nation’s No. 18 CB and the No. 154 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Daniel Harris was set to become one of the most under-the-radar signees in the 2023 class at Athens.

The 4-star CB had great size and was a standout in South Florida for Gulliver Prep. When he got to Athens and put on a little bit of weight, his junior and senior highlight reels offered the promise that he was likely to get on the field early in Athens. That’s even taking into account the number of athletes and star power that the ‘Dawgs are known for stacking up at the cornerback position. But that appears to no longer be quite the certainty. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder committed to the ‘Dawgs back in July. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 18 CB and the No. 154 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite scale.

The 6-foot-3 Harris is seen as even more of an impact prospect by the On3.com ratings. That service regards him as the nation’s No. 6 CB and the No. 43 overall prospect for this cycle. Harris made the decision to decommit recently and shared the news first from his Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)