ATHENS — Georgia will head to Atlanta to close out its regular season on Nov. 25, as the Bulldogs will visit rival Georgia Tech.

A game time and television network were announced for the Week 13 game, with ABC broadcasting the game. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

Georgia has won six straight games against rival Georgia Tech and found even more success when the two sides have played in Atlanta. Georgia Tech last beat Georgia at home in 1999, winning 51-48 in overtime. The last win in regulation in Atlanta came in 1989.

The Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech 37-14 last season when the two sides met in Athens. But the Yellow Jackets have had quite a few pieces from Georgia since then. Brent Key, who was the interim coach when the two sides met last year, is now the full-time head coach.

Former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner is Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator. Georgia Tech also added former Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock and former Georgia tight en Brett Seither to the roster as well. Blaylock has 19 receptions for 269 yards and a touchdown on the season. Seither has only 6 receptions for 73 yards but 4 of those catches have been touchdowns.

Georgia Tech is 5-5 on the season and coming off a 42-21 loss to Clemson. The Yellow Jackets can clinch a bowl berth this week by beating Syracuse. That would be a big step for Key and his program, which have upset wins over Miami and North Carolina this season.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs are still playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 10-0 on the season and was the No. 2 ranked team in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. Following Saturday’s 52-17 win over Ole Miss, the Bulldogs have a real case of moving into the top spot in the rankings, which come out Tuesday.

Before facing Georgia Tech, Georgia must go on the road to play No. 21 Tennessee. The Volunteers are coming off a 36-7 road loss to Missouri this past week but Georgia knows it will be walking into a tough environment when it takes on the Volunteers. Saturday’s game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech will be the first of two games Georgia plays in Atlanta, as the Bulldogs will play Alabama in the SEC championship game on Dec. 2. That game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as opposed to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Georgia Tech’s campus.

