Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV network announced for Week 13 game

Georgia will take on Georgia Tech in a Week 13 college football game.

Georgia football now has a game time and TV Network for its final home game of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs will play in-state rival Georgia Tech at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Week 13 contest against Georgia Tech will be Georgia’s last home game of the 2022 season. Georgia is currently 10-0, having clinched a berth in the SEC championship game following this past weekend’s win over Mississippi State.

Georgia has not lost to Georgia Tech since 2016. This will be the first time these two teams play in Sanford Stadium since 2018, as the 2020 game was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Georgia Tech fired coach Geoff Collins earlier this season and currently sit at 4-6. Brent Key is the interim coach for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a loss to Miami and take on North Carolina this week.

The Bulldogs have a game against Kentucky, set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are coming off a home loss to Vanderbilt this past week.

But if you think Georgia will overlook either Kentucky or Georgia Tech with the game against LSU looming, you don’t know Kirby Smart very well.

“Why would anybody think that we’re going to talk or even think about them (LSU),” Smart said after the win over Mississippi State. “We have two games to play, right? That’s the furthest thing from my thought process. All I can think about is how fast I can get on that plane to get rest so I can ready for Kentucky tomorrow because they were done at 12. They played at 12 today. They played at home at 12.”

The SEC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 3, with the game being played in Atlanta.

Game time: 12 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Location: Athens

Date: Nov. 26

