Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV network announced for Week 13 game

Georgia football now has a game time and TV Network for its final home game of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs will play in-state rival Georgia Tech at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Week 13 contest against Georgia Tech will be Georgia’s last home game of the 2022 season. Georgia is currently 10-0, having clinched a berth in the SEC championship game following this past weekend’s win over Mississippi State. Georgia has not lost to Georgia Tech since 2016. This will be the first time these two teams play in Sanford Stadium since 2018, as the 2020 game was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Georgia Tech fired coach Geoff Collins earlier this season and currently sit at 4-6. Brent Key is the interim coach for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a loss to Miami and take on North Carolina this week. The Bulldogs have a game against Kentucky, set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are coming off a home loss to Vanderbilt this past week. But if you think Georgia will overlook either Kentucky or Georgia Tech with the game against LSU looming, you don’t know Kirby Smart very well.