Georgia football defense powers Bulldogs to top of AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12
Georgia football dominated once again on Saturday, easing past Mississippi State for a 45-19 win. The victory helped keep Georgia atop the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12.
The Bulldogs overcame some turnovers and poor clock management to cruise past Mississippi State. The SEC West’s Bulldogs had just one offensive touchdown, coming after a Stetson Bennett interception.
“I was really proud of this team,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You go on the road, anytime in the SEC, you play in an environment like this one the road, it’s tremendous adversity and our guys responded. Again, again and again, we found ourselves in some tough situations. It shows to the commitment to the practice we have. This is a really good defense, guys, but we kept responding, we kept competing and made some big stops on defense.”
Chris Smith and Smael Mondon both had strong games for Georgia but Jalen Carter once again showed why he’s one of the best players in college football. He finished with seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Mississippi State had no answer for Carter, as he constantly pressured Will Rogers.
“That dude is special,” Smart said. “That one play he made, he beat the guard so fast, he was in the backfield so quick. Their splits are huge, I’d hate to be a guard on an island blocking him like that. They split three yards out both ways, and it’s like you’ve got to block 88 man, that’s some hard stuff. He’s made us chance to go like go where we need to go on defense. He’s healthy, he’s playing, he’s taking the burden off those other guys.”
Georgia has been atop the AP Poll for the past six weeks. Ohio State sits at No. 2, with Michigan coming in at No. 3 and TCU taking up the No. 4 spot after its win over Texas. Georgia is also the No. 1 ranked team in both the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Bulldogs will get another top-10 game on their schedule, as Georgia punched its ticket to the SEC championship game on Saturday. No. 7 LSU won the SEC West on Saturday with its win over Arkansas.
Before that contest against LSU, Georgia has a game at Kentucky this week. The Wildcats are coming off a home loss to Vanderbilt.
You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12 below.
AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 12
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- USC
- LSU
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oregon
- UNC
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- UCLA
- UCF
- Notre Dame
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- Tulane
- Cincinnati
- Coastal Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon State
