Georgia football defense powers Bulldogs to top of AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12

Georgia football dominated once again on Saturday, easing past Mississippi State for a 45-19 win. The victory helped keep Georgia atop the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12.

The Bulldogs overcame some turnovers and poor clock management to cruise past Mississippi State. The SEC West’s Bulldogs had just one offensive touchdown, coming after a Stetson Bennett interception.

“I was really proud of this team,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You go on the road, anytime in the SEC, you play in an environment like this one the road, it’s tremendous adversity and our guys responded. Again, again and again, we found ourselves in some tough situations. It shows to the commitment to the practice we have. This is a really good defense, guys, but we kept responding, we kept competing and made some big stops on defense.”