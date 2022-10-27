Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it known Georgia football isn’t looking ahead to Tennessee: ‘This rivalry means everything’

ATHENS — It’s natural to wonder if Georgia might be looking past the Florida Gators this week. Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite against Florida, a 4-3 team. After the game against Florida, Georgia is set to host No. 3 Tennessee. Should both teams win, it will be the highest-ranked matchup in the history of Sanford Stadium. These are 18 to 22-year-olds taking the field on Saturday, and the Georgia-Florida game has produced plenty of surprise results over the years. But inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson made it very clear that not only is he focused on the Florida game, but coming out on top of this rivalry game.

"The rivalry means everything. To coach Smart, to the team, to the people last year. Even two years ago, we still go off on that, how we lost in 2020," Dumas-Johnson said. "We still got a chip on our shoulder going into that game. We're still trying to play for those seniors that lost in 2020." To put Dumas-Johnson's comments into perspective, he was still a high school senior when Georgia lost 44-28 to Florida back in 2020. Saturday will be the first time Dumas-Johnson starts in this game, as he was a backup in the 34-7 win over Florida last season.

Dumas-Johnson did play in the win and while Georgia left Jacksonville victorious, the defense wasn’t able to keep Florida out of the end zone. A late score by Emory Jones spoiled a shutout that Dumas-Johnson was still thinking about this week. “We won. We almost held them scoreless, and when we gave up the late touchdown the defense was pretty mad about those seven points we left on the field,” Dumas-Johnson said. Florida is a different team than the one Georgia faced last season, with Billy Napier now coaching the Gators. Florida is one of the top rushing offenses in the country and has put impressive performances against Utah and Tennessee.