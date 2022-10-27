Ellis Robinson IV: Nation’s No. 1 junior CB prospect keeps bringing up with word ‘Home’ with Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 11 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Consensus rating slots him in as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 6 overall prospect.
Ellis Robinson IV was one of three cornerbacks with a 5-star ranking working the Central Phenix City-IMG Academy game earlier this fall.
That’s a pretty rare feat for a single high school game.
Georgia cornerbacks coach Fran Brown was there. He was there to see 5-star senior CB commitment A.J. Harris, but he was also there to see Robinson from the 2024 cycle.
“It was great seeing coach Brown out here watching me,” he said. “Georgia seems like home to me, too. So it is great seeing them all here.”
Brown was studying his reps intently. Just judging by body language and his reactions, it was clear to see that Georgia really liked what it saw from Robinson.
It appears the feeling is mutual.
“I love Georgia,” he said. “Everything about Georgia. When I went there, it felt like home from day one to now. They are like one of my top schools right now.”
He’s taken some visits recently. He saw LSU in September and he was at Penn State this past weekend.
Robinson has also seen a status change of late. He plays for an IMG Academy team that at the time had the nation’s Nos. 1 and 2 cornerback prospects in the country.
That’s a call for Cover Zero if there ever was one. The new development there is that Desmond Ricks, his 5-star teammate and tandem CB at IMG, has reclassified to the 2023 cycle.
That makes Robinson the top cornerback prospect in American for 2024. That’s a good thing. Georgia is in it very heavy with several of the nation’s top 20 overall prospects in the next cycle.
Georgia has made Robinson and his family feel quite welcome so far. The 5-star said earlier this year that he and his family loved UGA “from top to bottom” so far in his process.
He’s also hearing from 2023 Georgia commitment Gabe Harris on his team. He’s always in his ear.
“Gabe definitely,” Robinson said. “Gabe all the time. He’s definitely been getting in my head a little bit.”
What is the biggest thing here that he likes about Georgia?
“It is the relationship with Coach Brown,” he said. “Ever since my freshman year when coach Fran was at Rutgers, I’ve always been talking to him. The relationship just kept getting like bigger and bigger.”
That relationship stems from Robinson’s sophomore year playing in the Northeast. He was at Iona Prep in New York before he transferred to IMG Academy.
“I’m looking for a good academic program, a nice campus, a playoff/championship level football team, a great relationship with my position coach as well as my head coach and a system that plays a lot of man coverage,” he told DawgNation over the summer.
A few things that stick out about Ellis Robinson IV
Robinson plays with great tenacity. He’s fearless out there. Always willing to challenge the receiver and stay off his hip even when he’s not at 100 percent.
He was flying around against some strong Power 5 talent at Central that night. There were at least two instances where he dove or surged to make plays on the ball and wound up toppling over or coming crashing down on the many marquee sideline billboards at the nationally televised ESPN game.
The tape shows that he is a complete corner. Robinson prides himself of being able to fly up and support the run. He can play man or zone or line up inside or outside or play safety in needed.
The ‘Dawgs will always value the type of athlete that has the savvy, skill, size and speed to play alone on an island out at cornerback but also be able to flex and fill in all over the back end.
The 6-foot, 180-pound junior has great length. He could also reclassify to the 2023 recruiting cycle, but has chosen not to do so.
“Nah,” he said. “That’s not for me. I’m trying to get prepared for college and want to play like my first year there. I’m not trying to rush it or redshirt or anything.”
What’s the first thing that comes to his mind when he thinks of the ‘Dawgs?
“Home,” he said. “Family. They all are like close to each other. Everybody is close and tight-knit with everyone. That’s what I really like about Georgia the most.”
That’s because the relationship is not sound with Brown. Robinson and his family have logged considerable time getting to know both co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart as well.
That has been well-established by two impactful visits. Robinson was in Athens for three days on one of those visits. The other one was for a one-day visit.
Why does Georgia want him?
“They love that I am a complete corner with great technique,” Robinson said. “They want me because I’m the best corner in the country.”
Robinson doesn’t have an exact timeline but he said to look to early next summer for a good window for a commitment during his process.
He already checks the box for Harris.
“His game is the type of player we need and have to have at Georgia,” Harris said. “I’m not going to lie his game is what we need. He’s got good coverage skills and he will go out there and hit something all the time, too. I’ve seen it. He can just go ahead and come up and get coached by the greatest. I mean, that’s Kirby Smart if you are a DB. He’s going to teach him everything up there that he would need to know.”
“He can just go on and come up to Georgia right now. We can sure use him.”
