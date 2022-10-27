Ellis Robinson IV: Nation’s No. 1 junior CB prospect keeps bringing up with word ‘Home’ with Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 11 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Consensus rating slots him in as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 6 overall prospect. ========================================================= Ellis Robinson IV was one of three cornerbacks with a 5-star ranking working the Central Phenix City-IMG Academy game earlier this fall.

That’s a pretty rare feat for a single high school game. Georgia cornerbacks coach Fran Brown was there. He was there to see 5-star senior CB commitment A.J. Harris, but he was also there to see Robinson from the 2024 cycle. “It was great seeing coach Brown out here watching me,” he said. “Georgia seems like home to me, too. So it is great seeing them all here.”

Brown was studying his reps intently. Just judging by body language and his reactions, it was clear to see that Georgia really liked what it saw from Robinson. It appears the feeling is mutual. “I love Georgia,” he said. “Everything about Georgia. When I went there, it felt like home from day one to now. They are like one of my top schools right now.”

He’s taken some visits recently. He saw LSU in September and he was at Penn State this past weekend. Robinson has also seen a status change of late. He plays for an IMG Academy team that at the time had the nation’s Nos. 1 and 2 cornerback prospects in the country. That’s a call for Cover Zero if there ever was one. The new development there is that Desmond Ricks, his 5-star teammate and tandem CB at IMG, has reclassified to the 2023 cycle. That makes Robinson the top cornerback prospect in American for 2024. That’s a good thing. Georgia is in it very heavy with several of the nation’s top 20 overall prospects in the next cycle. Georgia has made Robinson and his family feel quite welcome so far. The 5-star said earlier this year that he and his family loved UGA “from top to bottom” so far in his process. He’s also hearing from 2023 Georgia commitment Gabe Harris on his team. He’s always in his ear.