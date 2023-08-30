And yet, there are still some who favor Saban, and ESPN GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently picked Alabama to win the SEC on the strength of its head coach.

“There’s some people thinking, and (Herbstreit) is part of that old school mentality, that if Saban gets into a battle with Kirby Smart, he’s going to win,” Finebaum said, referring to Saban’s 4-1 advantage over Smart in head-to-head games.

RELATED: 3 things with Kirby Smart, shares insight into 2023 Bulldogs’ direction

“I think people are obsessing over that. I think Alabama has a legitimate shot of getting to Atlanta and the playoffs,” Finebaum said.

“Even if they stumble a bit a win over Georgia would get them in, but I don’t see that happening. I think the only shot at the playoffs is (Alabama) going to Atlanta undefeated, and you know the scenario there.”

Indeed, an undefeated Georgia team lost the 2021 SEC Championship Game to Alabama by a 41-24 count but made the four-team playoff and avenged that defeat by beating the Tide 33-18 in the CFP Championship Game.