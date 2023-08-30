Finebaum didn’t hesitate when saying he would take Georgia’s coaching staff over Alabama’s.
“I would, because I think Tommy Rees is completely unproven (and) Mike Bobo is not,” Saban said, comparing the offensive coordinators. “We can nitpick about Mike Bobo, but the one thing that drives me crazy is when people blame Mike Bobo for what happened at South Carolina and Auburn. That’s absurd.”
Bobo was the offensive coordinator for struggling programs lacking offensive talent at South Carolina (2020) and Auburn (2021), but in his first tenure at Georgia produced the highest-scoring team in school history along with the winningest QB in the program’s history, the SEC’s all-time leading passer and No. 1 overall pick and future Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.
“As far as Kevin Steele, I respect Kevin Steele immensely, but I don’t know if Kevin Steele is the answer,” Finebaum said, assessing the new Alabama defensive coordinator. “Nick Saban wasn’t looking to hire Kevin Steele alone, he was looking to bring Kevin Steele in and have Jeremy Pruitt be an analyst for one year and then put him in that position.
“Jeremy Pruitt is more highly regarded in that position than Kevin Steele. Kevin Steele is not lowly regarded, but I’m trying to count up all the championships Kevin Steele has been part of and I’m struggling.”
Georgia counters with arguably the best defensive staff in the country, as Smart continues to be involved with co-defensive coordinators Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann.