Social media reacts to another big first round for Georgia football program

On Saturdays, Georgia fans wear red and black to support their Bulldogs. When it comes to Sundays, a lot of them might now be wearing green and white to support some of their favorites. For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia Eagles took two beloved members of the Georgia defense. In 2022, the Eagles drafted Jordan Davis in the first round and Nakobe Dean in the third. On Thursday night, the Eagles traded up to draft defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9. Then with their second first-round pick, the Eagles took Nolan Smith with pick No. 30.

“I think all the NFL teams that are picking tonight have a great environment,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Carter on Thursday. “They have older players that are like big brothers to the rookies. He had that in Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. I think that’s important. I think a strong d-line coach is great. I think it benefits a lot of teams because he’s a really good football player, and when you’re a really good football player, you’re scheme diverse. He’s certainly that.” As for Smith, Smart thinks the Eagles are getting a defensive menace and someone who will be a leader in the locker room. “Great for the organization. Super speed guy,” Smart said. “In a day in the age of the NFL now where it’s pass rush, pass rush, pass rush, that’s what he is. He affects the quarterback. He gets around the edge. He’s really flexible. He can get trash plays. He has a lot of energy, and he’ll play great on special teams too. He gets after it.”