Impact of Sam Pittman on Georgia football program still very obvious after SEC media days

As Georgia coach Kirby Smart was finishing up another round of interviews, he flashed a huge smile. Not because he had just finished his obligation of speaking to the media, but because his old friend Sam Pittman walked into the room. The two hugged and began cracking jokes, busting each other’s chops as all old friends do. Pittman was Smart’s first offensive line coach from 2016 to 2019, helping build elite offensive lines throughout his time in Athens. He recruited all five starters on Georgia’s championship-winning offensive line to play for the Bulldogs.

The only reason Pittman ended up leaving Athens was that his dream job was offered to him as the head coach at Arkansas. That move worked out for both parties, with the Razorbacks going 9-4 last season and Pittman earning a well-deserved contract extension this offseason. “There was myself and Coach Tucker, Dan Lanning and Coach Beamer all came from the Kirby Smart tree at some point,” Pittman said at SEC media days. “I’m certainly indebted to him.” Pittman still carries some importance in the Georgia program, as many of the veterans are still familiar with the former coach. When Pittman ran into outside linebacker Nolan Smith, the two hugged and shared some words, just as Pittman had done with Smart.