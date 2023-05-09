ESPN weighes in on Georgia football quarterback battle coming out of spring practice

Georgia is far from the only program to have an ongoing quarterback battle coming out of spring practice. Florida, Alabama and countless other top programs are weighing their options when it comes to the quarterback position. For the Bulldogs, Carson Beck seems to be in the best spot coming out of spring practice. He had the strongest performance on G-Day, looking crisp while running Georgia’s first-team offense. And while Kirby Smart hasn’t, and won’t, come out and name a starting quarterback, spring practice showed why Beck is the most likely candidate to win the starting quarterback job.

“It’s safe to say Beck is going to be the first to get a shot as the starting quarterback,” ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr. wrote. “However, if he were to struggle, Georgia’s schedule allows the Bulldogs to experiment and figure out who really is the best fit for the offense.” Beck is competing with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton for the starting quarterback job. Beck is the oldest of the group and has the most game experience. Vandagriff and Stockton have not yet completed a pass in a game for Georgia. Beck served as Georgia’s backup last season, throwing four touchdowns with no interceptions when filling in for Stetson Bennett. Georgia is expected to take the quarterback battle throughout fall camp. The Bulldogs open the 2023 season against UT-Martin on Sept. 2, then host Ball State on Sept. 9. The Bulldogs should win both of those games easily given the massive talent advantage Georgia possesses.