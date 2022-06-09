Georgia running backs earn national media praise ahead of pivotal 2022 season

And there is reason to believe the two are very much up to the task.

Entering the 2022 season though, the duo will have to produce with greater frequency. With no Zamir White and James Cook, McIntosh and Milton will finally get a chance to carry the load.

No one has ever doubted whether Kendall Milton or Kenny McIntosh can play. When given the chance, the two Georgia running backs have shown that they can make plays.

If the junior running back is able to make the most of his opportunity this year, he’s going to rank much higher on those end-of-season lists.

“The floodgates have opened for Milton to take full advantage with the lion’s share of carries for the Georgia Bulldogs this season,” 247Sports’ Brad Crawford wrote. “Kenny McIntosh may have something to say about that, too. A former top-60 recruit, per the 247Sports Composite, Milton is “hungry” for his chance to shine in the Bulldogs’ rushing attack.”

While Milton and McIntosh had limited days on the ground in Georgia’s spring game, they both impressed as pass-catchers in the game. Milton had a touchdown catch in the scrimmage, showing that he can impact the passing game.

“Catching the ball out of the backfield. We ask them to catch the ball out of that backfield and make plays,” Kirby Smart said after G-Day. “I thought Kenny caught a nice play on a wheel route, so did Kendall. Those guys -- in college football you become a weapon by how you receive the ball out of the backfield.”

Georgia also got some much-needed reinforcements in its running back room this month, with Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul joining the team. The Bulldogs signed the running backs as a part of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Robinson was a major target and is already an impressive physical specimen. He was the No. 62 overall player in the 2022 class. Paul meanwhile was a late riser after he put up a monster season. Georgia had to beat Clemson to land his services.