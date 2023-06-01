ESPN says South Carolina game will be ‘Georgia’s first real test’ in 2023

The last two times Georgia and South Carolina have met, neither game has been all that competitive. The Bulldogs won 40-13 in 2021 and then stomped the Gamecocks 48-7 last season in Columbia, S.C.

The two SEC East foes meet early in the 2023 season, as the two sides are set to play on Sept. 16. That will be Georgia’s SEC opener. And according to Alex Scarborough, the Gamecocks are much better positioned to push Georgia this season than they have been in the past.

“This will be Georgia’s first real test of the 2023 season,” Scarborough said. “The Bulldogs, fresh off back-to-back national championships, have some questions to answer. Chief among them: Who will start at quarterback now that Stetson Bennett is gone? Will it be Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff? Neither has much experience. And what about the defense now that Jalen Carter, Chris Smith and Kelee Ringo have left? This team has recruited at an elite level since Kirby Smart arrived in 2015, but don’t lose sight of those 25 NFL draft picks over the past two seasons. That’s a lot of talent to replace.”