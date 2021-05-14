What we learned about Georgia football and the transfer portal this week
And Smith likely won’t be the last addition Georgia makes to its secondary via the transfer portal. Cornerback seems to be the biggest hole on the roster at the moment. While the Bulldogs like what they have in Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo, none of them have started a game for the Bulldogs.
Georgia though could even go a step further beyond adding another cornerback, as the safety position is still one of concern from a depth standpoint.
Smith is likely to line up at the “star” position for Georgia, and the Bulldogs return starters Lewis Cine and Chris Smith. But Major Burns entering the transfer portal puts Georgia in a tricky spot. The Bulldogs were already playing walk-on Dan Jackson with the second-team defense on G-Day.
Georgia does still have room to add, with the DawgNation unofficial scholarship counter at 82 after the Burns decision to enter the transfer portal. If there was another spot beyond cornerback and safety Georgia might consider, it would be at wide receiver. Georgia did see four players from the position transfer to other schools this offseason and then lost George Pickens for the foreseeable future with an ACL injury.
What to make of potential SEC transfers
The biggest ripple of Alabama landing Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o isn’t what will do for Alabama’s national title hopes. That still rides on quarterback Bryce Young.
The Crimson Tide going out and landing To’o To’o may indicate the SEC is willing to amend its intraconference transfer rule. As currently stated, if a player transfers from one SEC school to another, that player must sit out a season. That’s even after the NCAA has changed its rule to allow one-time transfers immediate eligibility.
With the transfer portal becoming a bigger part of college football, one of the clear unintended consequences is the idea that players can potentially enter the portal at any time. This makes it easier than ever to spread rumors about who might be coming and going from a program.
