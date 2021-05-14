What we learned about Georgia football and the transfer portal this week

And Smith likely won’t be the last addition Georgia makes to its secondary via the transfer portal. Cornerback seems to be the biggest hole on the roster at the moment. While the Bulldogs like what they have in Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo, none of them have started a game for the Bulldogs.

Georgia though could even go a step further beyond adding another cornerback, as the safety position is still one of concern from a depth standpoint.

Smith is likely to line up at the “star” position for Georgia, and the Bulldogs return starters Lewis Cine and Chris Smith. But Major Burns entering the transfer portal puts Georgia in a tricky spot. The Bulldogs were already playing walk-on Dan Jackson with the second-team defense on G-Day.