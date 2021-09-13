Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV channel announced for Week 4 game
Georgia’s first true road game of the season is set to take place on Sept. 25, when the Bulldogs make the trip to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The SEC announced a game time and television network for the week 4 contest, with the game starting at 12 p.m. ET and the SEC Network airing the game
The two teams did not play last season as Vanderbilt dealt with COVID-19 issues in the month of December that prevented the two teams from meeting. Because the game was cancelled, Georgia’s seniors did not get a chance to have their senior day and the Bulldogs ended up having just three home games in the truncated 2020 season.
Vanderbilt is under new leadership this year, with Clark Lea taking over for Derek Mason. The Commodores lost their first game of the 2021 season 23-3 to East Tennessee State before beating Colorado State on the road this past weekend.
The Bulldogs meanwhile have gotten off to a strong start in 2021, as they beat Clemson in week 1 before clobbering UAB 56-7 this past weekend. The UAB win was done without JT Daniels, who did not play as he recovers from an oblique injury.
Instead, Georgia started Stetson Bennett who threw 5 touchdown passes in the win.
“He has always had great composure, great athletic ability, and great understanding of the game. He is a winner,” Smart said of Bennett. “He is a Georgia Bulldog. He has meant a lot to this program and he has done a great job.”
Georgia hosts South Carolina this weekend, while Vanderbilt takes on Stanford. Georgia’s game against South Carolina is set for a 7 p.m. ET kick and ESPN will broadcast the game.
Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV channel for week 4 game
Game time: 12 p.m. ET
TV Network: SEC Network
Date: Sept. 25
Location: Nashville
