Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV channel announced for Week 4 game

Georgia’s first true road game of the season is set to take place on Sept. 25, when the Bulldogs make the trip to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The SEC announced a game time and television network for the week 4 contest, with the game starting at 12 p.m. ET and the SEC Network airing the game

The two teams did not play last season as Vanderbilt dealt with COVID-19 issues in the month of December that prevented the two teams from meeting. Because the game was cancelled, Georgia’s seniors did not get a chance to have their senior day and the Bulldogs ended up having just three home games in the truncated 2020 season.