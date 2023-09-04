DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team takes on Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 9. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice updates for the Week 2 game.

Georgia opened the season with a 48-7 win over UT-Martin. Ball State is coming off a 44-14 loss to Kentucky.

Georgia football-Ball State: Live updates, practice reports for Week 2

11:45 a.m. ET, Sept. 4 update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and multiple Georgia players will speak with reporters today.

11 a.m. ET, Sept. 4: Georgia is coming off a 48-7 Week 1 win over UT-Martin. While the final score shows a dominant win, the Bulldogs were far from perfect to start the season. GEorgia only led 17-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Carson Beck made his first career start, completing 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 294 yards. He threw for a touchdown and ran for one as well. Beck also did not turn the ball over in the win.

After the game, Beck admitted there were some nerves as he was making his first start since he was a high school senior in 2019. Beck began to settle in during the second quarter and ultimately pushed Georgia’s lead out to 31-0 before his night ended in the third quarter.

“I was very proud of Carson in his first start. I thought he had great composure. Really that was the epitome of every scrimmage he had,” Smart said. “He threw the ball away when he had to, he hit spots when he had to, he made good decisions, he didn’t put us at risk, he made good checks. He did some really good things, and I’m proud of him. We’ve got to get some more help around him with weapons, get some guys healthy, but I’m proud of what he did.”

Defensively, Georgia held UT-Martin in check. The Skyhawks are an FCS foe it should be noted and Georgia will face stiffer competition over the course of the season.

Georgia did see some of its banged-up players return to action. Kamari Lassiter got the start at cornerback after dealing with a foot injury. Smael Mondon was also able to see the field as he is dealing with a foot injury. Running back Kendall Milton led the team in rushing despite dealing with an ongoing hamstring injury.

Georgia was without wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, with the latter dealing with a team suspension and the former having a back injury. Smart was hopeful both would return to the field sooner rather than later.

Georgia football-Ball State injury report

Ladd McConkey, back

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, team discipline

Jackson Meeks, foot

De’Nylon Morrissette, groin

Kendall Milton, hamstring

Daijun Edwards, knee

EJ Lightsey, undisclosed

Lawson Luckie, ankle

Raylen Wilson, knee

Branson Robinson, knee

Georgia football-Ball State Game time for Week 2

Georgia football and Ball State will start at 12 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Ball State TV Channel for Week 2 game

The Georgia football-Ball State game will air on the SEC Network.

