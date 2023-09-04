McConkey is dealing with a back injury, while Edwards has a sprained MCL. Smart felt after the game that Edwards could’ve played. McConkey meanwhile did not dress out in the 48-7 win. Georgia did see running back Kendall Milton play through a hamstring injury. The senior led the team in rushing with 54 yards. Georgia’s leading receiver was Brock Bowers, who caught 5 passes for 77 yards

Georgia did see some key players return to the field. Kamari Lassiter returned the field after dealing with a foot injury for most of August. Smael Mondon did play in the win as well, but he was limited to a third-down role. Georgia started Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Xavian Sorey at inside linebacker, with freshman CJ Allen also playing significant snaps.

“Hard to play a freshman linebacker in our defense. He and Raylen being here in the spring have really grown,” Smart said on Saturday of Allen. “Raylen would’ve probably been in the same boat as him had it not been for his knee. CJ picks things up. He’s very smart and intelligent. He’s conscientious. He can do things right. He has a chance to be a good player.

Georgia was without a few players on Saturday, as freshmen Lawson Luckie (ankle), Wilson (knee) and Chris Peal (toe) all did not dress out. Linebacker EJ Lightsey also did not dress out in the win, as he has been dealing with some shoulder pain.

Georgia did see cornerback Kamari Lassiter return to the field on Saturday, as he had been dealing with a foot injury.

““Coming out of the black jersey, it felt like being let out of a burden,” Lassiter said.