By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ATHENS — Georgia was without two of its top weapons to open the 2023 season, as wide receiver Ladd McConkey and running back Daijun Edwards did not play in the team’s 48-7 win over UT-Martin.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on how the two players are doing heading into the second game of the season.

“Daijun we feel like he could’ve played. He practice, he warmed up,” Smart said. “He’s had this injury before, very similar injury. We feel good about him. I thought he could’ve gone last week.

“Ladd is day-to-day, we thought he maybe could’ve gone last week. He was a game time decision,” Smart said. “He wasn’t feeling good on Friday and so we held him out. He was dealing with back pain.”

McConkey is dealing with a back injury, while Edwards has a sprained MCL. Smart felt after the game that Edwards could’ve played. McConkey meanwhile did not dress out in the 48-7 win. Georgia did see running back Kendall Milton play through a hamstring injury. The senior led the team in rushing with 54 yards. Georgia’s leading receiver was Brock Bowers, who caught 5 passes for 77 yards

Georgia did see some key players return to the field. Kamari Lassiter returned the field after dealing with a foot injury for most of August. Smael Mondon did play in the win as well, but he was limited to a third-down role. Georgia started Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Xavian Sorey at inside linebacker, with freshman CJ Allen also playing significant snaps.

“Hard to play a freshman linebacker in our defense. He and Raylen being here in the spring have really grown,” Smart said on Saturday of Allen. “Raylen would’ve probably been in the same boat as him had it not been for his knee. CJ picks things up. He’s very smart and intelligent. He’s conscientious. He can do things right. He has a chance to be a good player.

Georgia was without a few players on Saturday, as freshmen Lawson Luckie (ankle), Wilson (knee) and Chris Peal (toe) all did not dress out. Linebacker EJ Lightsey also did not dress out in the win, as he has been dealing with some shoulder pain.

Georgia did see cornerback Kamari Lassiter return to the field on Saturday, as he had been dealing with a foot injury.

““Coming out of the black jersey, it felt like being let out of a burden,” Lassiter said.

The Bulldogs take on Ball State on Saturday, with the game starting at 12 p.m. ET and will air on the SEC Network.

Georgia football injury report

Ladd McConkey, back -- probable

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, team discipline -- probable

Jackson Meeks, foot -- questionable

De’Nylon Morrissette, groin -- questionable

Kendall Milton, hamstring -- probable

Daijun Edwards, knee -- questionable

EJ Lightsey, undisclosed

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- doubtful

Raylen Wilson, knee-- doubtful

Chris Peal, toe -- doubtful

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

