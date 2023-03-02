Kelee Ringo hopes to set 40-yard dash record at NFL combine: ‘This is an amazing opportunity’
When Kelee Ringo spoke with reporters at the NFL combine, he had no problem bringing up the likes of NFL greats Darrelle Revies, Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Peterson.
He wants to play like them at the next level. He hopeshopes that with a strong showing at the 2023 NFL Combine this week he can show teams he brings a similar skill set.
“This is an amazing opportunity,” Ringo said. “Just to be here at the NFL Combine, this is a dream of mine. I’m just continuing to soak it in.”
The talented Georgia cornerback will look to show teams why he’s one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft. Ringo is a tremendous athlete, which should lead to some off-the-charts testing numbers.
His goal is to run a sub 4.35 40-yard dash. Only one cornerback in the history of the combine has run a sub 4.4 40-yard dash at 210-plus pounds. That would be Peterson, who ran for a 4.38 40-yard dash at the 2011 combine.
“They’re getting a freak athlete. Super fast, super big, can jump with anybody,” defensive back Chris Smith said of Ringo. “Great man coverage guy and a guy willing to learn at the end of the day. He’s really humble as well, along with a lot of players on our team. At the end of the day he’s a great person and a great kid. They’re getting one of the best corners in the draft at the end of the day.”
Ringo will be competing in a familiar setting, as Lucas Oil Stadium is also where he made his iconic interception of Bryce Young in the 2022 National Championship Game. That play helped clinch Georgia’s first national championship in 41 seasons. Ringo followed it up by starting every game for Georgia during this past season, where the Bulldogs once again won a national championship.
As many as seven cornerbacks could go in the first round of this year’s draft, as it is one of the more loaded positions in this year’s draft. Ringo is eager to show that he is the best of a talented bunch.
“I feel like as a corner, you have to be a fearless type person,” Ringo said. “I feel like it’s high risk, high reward, of course. As a corner, going out there and knowing that you have to have the utmost confidence in yourself. If you take one wrong step, it could possibly be a touchdown. Just coming out there with that swagger and just believing in yourself and having the utmost confidence every single time you step out on that field.”
While Ringo faces some questions — mostly about his ability to change directions and locate the ball in coverage — he feels very comfortable taking criticism. He also holds himself to a high standard, which should impress NFL decision-makers.
He was quick to give credit to his former head coach, Kirby Smart, for fostering those abilities at Georgia. Smart is very involved with the Georgia defensive backs on a day-to-day level, constantly coaxing the most out of players like Ringo.
In recent years, Georgia has seen Eric Stokes, Deandre Baker and Lewis Cine all become first-round defensive backs. Ringo believes his time at Georgia set him up to follow in those same footsteps.
“He holds everyone on the team, even the coaches, to a specific standard that is close to perfection,” Ringo said of Smart. “I feel like when coach Smart continues to bring that to practice and bring that intensity so consistently, it almost turns real. I feel like you’re going to have a lot of success when a guy like coach Smart holds himself accountable and also the coaches and players and all the way down to the general manager staff. You’re definitely going to continue to grow when that kind of standard is set.”
Ringo will work out for teams on Friday. A strong all-around performance could very well cement his first-round status. Which would bring a big smile to Smart’s face.
Kelee Ringo ready to run at 2023 NFL Combine
