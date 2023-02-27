Public doubt of Kelee Ringo grows entering pivotal 2023 NFL Combine: ‘A work in progress’

“I’m curious to see him in some of the change-of-direction stuff. He is a little rigid,” Jeremiah said He is a little bit tight. I think if you are a cover-3 team, you are going to love him. He is going to fit beautifully with that, and he is physical and tough. He can find and play the ball.”

Daniel Jeremiah is interested in seeing how Ringo performs at this week’s NFL combine. The talented corner is expected to be one of the top testers, made even more impressive thanks to his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame.

Despite being one of the most physically gifted players in the 2023 NFL Draft cycle, Kelee Ringo is not going to be everyone’s cup of tea.

But as co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp explains, that’s just life as a cornerback in the SEC.

“Locating, finding and finishing on the ball is probably one of the most difficult things you have as a football player,” Muschamp said prior to the team’s game against Ohio State. “You know, to be able to run with a guy that’s probably — these receivers are all probably sub-4.5, maybe 4.3, OK, and you’re running down the field with them with a really accurate quarterback — which he can throw a back-shoulder ball, or he could throw it over the top, he could drift you inside.

“So you think about all those characteristics, it’s one of the most difficult things you’ve got to do in football. Kelee’s made a bunch of plays on the ball.”

Jeremiah isn’t as high on Ringo as he is on some of the other cornerbacks in this draft, as he lists him as his No. 45 overall player in his most recent prospect rankings. With Devon Witherspoon of Illinois, Christian Gonzalez of Oregon and Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State all also draft eligible, cornerback is one of the deeper positions in the draft.

But a strong combine performance, something Ringo is certainly capable of giving, should answer any of the questions about his possible upside.

“Overall, Ringo is a work in progress. His success will depend on what he’s asked to do at the next level,” Jeremiah said. “I wouldn’t rule out a move to safety.”