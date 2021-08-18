JT Daniels named most important player in college football by ESPN
UGA News
- JT Daniels named most important player in college football by ESPN
- Georgia senior defensive back Ameer Speed arriving right on time, poised for breakout season
- WATCH: Kirby Smart details how Will Muschamp helps Georgia football program
- Georgia football fall practice live updates, injury notes and position battles
- Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has to go through growing pains but ‘his time is coming soon’
NextGeorgia TE Darnell Washington and DB Tykee Smith among injured...