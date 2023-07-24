Though it must be pointed out that neither has had an ideal offseason. Dumas-Johnson was arrested in February following a reckless driving incident that took place in January. Mondon meanwhile is dealing with a left foot/ankle injury that will limit him to start fall camp and possibly even the season.

Both will have to be in top form not just during fall camp but during the season as well. While they’re both prominent voices on the Georgia defense, Smart is well aware of the talent Georgia has at inside linebacker behind Dumas-Johnson and Mondon.

“They’ve both been great leaders, and I think they acknowledge also that there’s good players behind them,” Smart said. “Xavian Sorey has come along. Had a really good camp. Excited about him. Jalon Walker, EJ Lightsey, the two young kids [Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen] had good spring games.

“If you sit around at linebacker, you’ll be sitting down somewhere if you don’t perform.”

Such is life at Georgia, often referred to as ‘LBU’ because of how many Georgia linebackers have played at the next level. In the event that Mondon isn’t fully ready or Dumas-Johnson is possibly suspended, Georgia has options behind. While they’re unproven, with a little bit of seasoning Georgia will have capable options at the position.

Georgia’s best shot at winning another championship comes with Dumas-Johnson and Mondon being the best versions of themselves. Smart and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann are going to make sure those two do everything properly to ensure not just their own individual success, but the success of the entire Georgia football team.

Kirby Smart speaks at SEC Media Days