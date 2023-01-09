Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt named to College Football Hall of Fame
Mark Richt received some great news on Monday, as the former Georgia football coached was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Richt coached at Georgia from 2001 to 2015, going 145-51 in his time running Georgia. His coaching career also included stops at Miami as the head coach and serving as Florida State’s offensive coordinator. Richt stepped away from coaching following the 2018 season and now serves as an analyst for the ACC Network. He has returned to the Athens area.
Richt ranks second in wins in school history, behind only Vince Dooley. Richt is the fifth Georgia coach to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Dooley, Pop Warner, Wally Butts and Jim Donnan.
The Bulldogs have had 14 players elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, with Champ Bailey being the most recent inductee.
In Richt’s time at Georgia, the Bulldogs won five SEC East titles and took home the SEC in 2002 and 2005. Georgia’s current head coach Kirby Smart first worked at Georgia as a running backs coach for the 2005 team. He would go on to replace Richt at Georgia in 2016.
Richt elevated the Georgia program and Smart has taken it one step further. The Bulldogs will look to win their second consecutive national championship on Monday night, as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs.
The game is set for a 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.
Georgia football players, coaches in College Football Hall of Fame
Coach Glenn “Pop” Warner, 1951; Bob McWhorter, 1954; Frank Sinkwich, 1954; Charley Trippi, 1959; Vernon “Catfish” Smith, 1979; Bill Hartman, 1984; Fran Tarkenton, 1987; Coach Vince Dooley, 1994; Coach Wally Butts, 1997; Bill Stanfill, 1998; Herschel Walker, 1999; Terry Hoage, 2000; Kevin Butler, 2001; John Rauch, 2003; Coach Jim Donnan, 2009; Jake Scott, 2011; Scott Woerner, 2016; Matt Stinchcomb, 2018; David Pollack, 2020; and Champ Bailey, 2022.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football-TCU live updates, score, analysis, injury news for 2023 National Championship Game
- Kirby Smart: Don’t call it a repeat, 2022 Georgia ‘very different’ championship game team
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: How can TCU pull off an upset tonight in the national championship?
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson keys Georgia defense against TCU, ‘better than Nakobe Dean’
- Georgia football quarterbacks share what separates Stetson Bennett: ‘He always comes through’
- WATCH: Third-year back-up QB Carson Beck prepared if needed, ready for what’s next
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many more national championship game weeks like this are on the way?
- Georgia football-TCU game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for 2023 National Championship Game (Jan. 9, 2023)