Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt named to College Football Hall of Fame

Mark Richt received some great news on Monday, as the former Georgia football coached was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Richt coached at Georgia from 2001 to 2015, going 145-51 in his time running Georgia. His coaching career also included stops at Miami as the head coach and serving as Florida State’s offensive coordinator. Richt stepped away from coaching following the 2018 season and now serves as an analyst for the ACC Network. He has returned to the Athens area.

Richt ranks second in wins in school history, behind only Vince Dooley. Richt is the fifth Georgia coach to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Dooley, Pop Warner, Wally Butts and Jim Donnan.