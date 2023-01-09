Cover 4 on Georgia football: How can TCU pull off an upset tonight in the national championship?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- We are now less than 10 hours away from the national championship game on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

We saw DawgNation representing well last night. With rampant reports of Georgia football fans calling the ‘Dawgs just about everywhere around the City of Angels.

The time feels ripe for another “Cover 4″ topic with the DawgNation team. And this point is maybe the one that will be on everyone’s mind until the game gets well underway tonight on ESPN.

These takes are designed to come out as quickly as the two opposing coaches drew laughs on Sunday morning during the final College Football Playoff Media Day session.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

How could TCU pull the upset against Georgia?

Brandon Adams: “The HypnoToad magic”

Why: “That’s what TCU has called its penchant for pulling off late-game heroics. The Horned Frogs are 6-1 in one-score games this season. Conventional wisdom says that won’t last. Georgia fans hope that’s true.”