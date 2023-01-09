Dawgnation Logo
Cover 4 on Georgia football: How can TCU pull off an upset tonight in the national championship?

Georgia football-TCU football-2023 National football championship
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to the media at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott during the final press conference for the 2023 national championship game on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Posted

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- We are now less than 10 hours away from the national championship game on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

We saw DawgNation representing well last night. With rampant reports of Georgia football fans calling the ‘Dawgs just about everywhere around the City of Angels.

The time feels ripe for another “Cover 4″ topic with the DawgNation team. And this point is maybe the one that will be on everyone’s mind until the game gets well underway tonight on ESPN.

These takes are designed to come out as quickly as the two opposing coaches drew laughs on Sunday morning during the final College Football Playoff Media Day session.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

How could TCU pull the upset against Georgia?

Brandon Adams: “The HypnoToad magic”

Why: “That’s what TCU has called its penchant for pulling off late-game heroics. The Horned Frogs are 6-1 in one-score games this season. Conventional wisdom says that won’t last. Georgia fans hope that’s true.”

TCU's quarterback Max Duggan speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Hyosub Shin, AJC Freelancer

Mike Griffith: Turnovers

Why: “Simple as that. The Bulldogs have had at least two turnovers and been -2 in T/O ratio in their last 6 losses dating back to the Texas Sugar Bowl defeat. If Georgia doesn’t beat itself with interceptions or fumbles, this one belongs to the Bulldogs.”

12/4/20 - Atlanta - Georgia fans after Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) pass is intercepted and returned for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
Hyosub Shin, AJC Freelancer

Connor Riley: Max Duggan’s legs

Why: “Georgia couldn’t get CJ Stroud on the ground and that allowed him to carve up the Georgia defense. Duggan is a superior creator with his legs and won’t hesitate to scramble. When Georgia brings pressure, it has to get him on the ground.”

TCU quarterback Max Duggan runs the ball during the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)
Amanda McCoy, McClatchy Tribune

Jeff Sentell: Special teams and explosive plays

Why: “TCU has shown the nation’s No. 64 scoring defense giving up 26.4 points per game. That would rank ninth in the SEC. UGA has only allowed 14.8 points per game even after giving 71 points to LSU and Ohio State. The Horned Frogs will need a non-offensive touchdown and a few explosives in the passing game. The latter was how those two teams moved the ball on the ‘Dawgs of late. Big chunk shots. The gap between the teams must also be thinned in the turnover margin. TCU has big physical linebackers that must deny the run game.”

