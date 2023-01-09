Cover 4 on Georgia football: How can TCU pull off an upset tonight in the national championship?
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- We are now less than 10 hours away from the national championship game on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.
We saw DawgNation representing well last night. With rampant reports of Georgia football fans calling the ‘Dawgs just about everywhere around the City of Angels.
The time feels ripe for another “Cover 4″ topic with the DawgNation team. And this point is maybe the one that will be on everyone’s mind until the game gets well underway tonight on ESPN.
These takes are designed to come out as quickly as the two opposing coaches drew laughs on Sunday morning during the final College Football Playoff Media Day session.
This “Cover 4″ topic is:
How could TCU pull the upset against Georgia?
Brandon Adams: “The HypnoToad magic”
Why: “That’s what TCU has called its penchant for pulling off late-game heroics. The Horned Frogs are 6-1 in one-score games this season. Conventional wisdom says that won’t last. Georgia fans hope that’s true.”
Mike Griffith: Turnovers
Why: “Simple as that. The Bulldogs have had at least two turnovers and been -2 in T/O ratio in their last 6 losses dating back to the Texas Sugar Bowl defeat. If Georgia doesn’t beat itself with interceptions or fumbles, this one belongs to the Bulldogs.”
Connor Riley: Max Duggan’s legs
Why: “Georgia couldn’t get CJ Stroud on the ground and that allowed him to carve up the Georgia defense. Duggan is a superior creator with his legs and won’t hesitate to scramble. When Georgia brings pressure, it has to get him on the ground.”
Jeff Sentell: Special teams and explosive plays
Why: “TCU has shown the nation’s No. 64 scoring defense giving up 26.4 points per game. That would rank ninth in the SEC. UGA has only allowed 14.8 points per game even after giving 71 points to LSU and Ohio State. The Horned Frogs will need a non-offensive touchdown and a few explosives in the passing game. The latter was how those two teams moved the ball on the ‘Dawgs of late. Big chunk shots. The gap between the teams must also be thinned in the turnover margin. TCU has big physical linebackers that must deny the run game.”
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Jordan “Big Baby” Hall: The story behind the viral “money drop” moment of the All-American Bowl
- Cover 4: Are national championship game weeks like this going to become rather normal?
- BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 junior safety Peyton Woodyard had made his college decision
- The never-before-seen way (in Athens) the ‘Dawgs can sign ANOTHER All-American TE this year
- Peyton Woodyard: Decision day is here for the nation’s No. 2 junior safety (Preview)
- How in the world did the ‘Dawgs get in such a good position with 5-star TE Duce Robinson?
- Georgia recruiting: Even at less than half-strength, the ‘Dawgs stand tall at the All-American Bowl
- Jordan “Big Baby” Hall: The 2023 DL signee is tearing it up at the All-American Bowl this week
- Duce Robinson: What’s next for the 5-star target after the Under Armour All-American Game?
- Georgia football recruiting: What we learned about the six future ‘Dawgs at the Under Armour All-American Week
- Now is the time for Georgia’s signees to shine on the All-American stages
- PHOTOS: Check out Georgia’s Wednesday practice gearing up for Ohio State
- BREAKING: Priority DL target Jordan “Big Baby” Hall is now a Bulldog
- BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson is a ‘Dawg
- BREAKING: Electric North Carolina speedster Kyron Jones decides he will be a ‘Dawg
- AJ Harris: What DawgNation needs to know about its new 5-star signee
- Signing Day preview: The 12 Days of Christmas for the Georgia football recruiting class
- Roderick Robinson II: The stuff you don’t know about the next great RB at UGA is pretty special
UGA News
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: How can TCU pull off an upset tonight in the national championship?
- ‘Embarrassment of riches’ around Stetson Bennett has TCU defense leaning toward simplicity
- National media shares final predictions for 2023 National Championship Game
- Georgia football quarterbacks share what separates Stetson Bennett: ‘He always comes through’
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many more national championship game weeks like this are on the way?