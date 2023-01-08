Georgia football-TCU game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for 2023 National Championship Game (Jan. 9, 2023)

The Georgia football team will take on TCU on Monday night in the 2023 National Championship Game. Below you can find the TV channel, game time, odds and instructions on how to watch the game online. Georgia will be looking to win its second-straight national championship. The Bulldogs enter the game with a 14-0 record, while TCU is 13-1. Georgia football-TCU game time for 2023 National Championship game

The Georgia football-TCU game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 PT. Georgia football-TCU TV channel for 2023 National Championship Game The Georgia football-TCU game will be broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath are calling the game. How to watch the Georgia football-TCU 2023 National Championship Game online The Georgia football-TCU game will be streamed using WatchESPN. You can watch the game following this link. You can also watch the All-22 by clicking this link and find the Georgia football hometown radio feed here. Georgia football-TCU odds for 2023 National Championship game Georgia football is a 13-point favorite against TCU. The Bulldogs are 7-7 against the spread on the season. The over/under for the game is 64. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about TCU before 2023 National Championship Game On maintaining excellence: A lot of hard work, standard, a belief in the culture within it. It doesn’t start when the season starts. It starts Tuesday when the season ends. And it just continues. I don’t know that you can relax and just say, okay, we’re going to be fine. You have to make it happen. And I think each and every year you have a different team. Obviously recruiting plays a part of that. If you don’t have good players, you’ve got no chance. But a big part of that is the organization that I’ve been given the ability to hire at University of Georgia. They are second to none, my administration, of supporting us, bringing in analysts, bringing in coaches, having the nice facilities. On recruiting vs. development: Don’t all programs also recruit? I think it’s – the truth lies somewhere in the middle. It’s a narrative that gets put out there. But I tell our players about it all the time. Our best players on our team are not our most highly rated players. We’ve got four or five guys that were not – they’re really good football players. TCU has a team full of really good football players. And I watch those guys play and the way they play is so much more important than worrying about high school, who cares? Our players respect football players, and they respect football players on our team, whether they were a 2 or 3 star and respect players on the TCU’s team, whether they were.

