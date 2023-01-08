Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many more national championship game weeks like this are on the way?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The hours are certainly dwindling now until the ‘Dawgs will tee it up to play for another national championiship.

The DawgNation team has now all made it into Los Angeles this weekend for the TCU game on Monday. Feels like a good time to take the pulse on a few national championship-centric topics heading into the big tilt at SoFi Stadium. That’s from the whole DawgNation team with the familiar “Cover 4″ concept. Here’s the first one. It deals with whether or not DawgNation is going to be making trips like this one a regular thing. These takes are designed to come out as quickly as reporters found Darnell Washington to ask him about his ankle on Saturday during the College Football Playoff Media Day session. This “Cover 4″ topic is: Should DawgNation get used to seeing the ‘Dawgs in the big game every year? Brandon Adams: Yes. Probably.

Why: “I say all the time that college football is easy to project, but difficult to predict. What that means is it’s often easy to see what should happen, but it’s never quite so easy to say what will happen. That’s why UGA fans should enjoy what’s happening right now. It’s easy to imagine the run is only starting, but the future isn’t guaranteed.” Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Mike Griffith: Yes. Why: “Why not? Take a look at the Georgia schedule next season and there’s no reason to believe the Bulldogs can’t run the table again. Consider, UGA just made back-to-back CFP title game appearances with a former walk-on QB who didn’t have another P5 offer. What might a 4-or-5-star talent do in a Todd Monken offense? Kirby Smart has shown he can pull talent from the portal, and, until otherwise noted, Georgia is the king of CFB.” Hyosub Shin , AJC Freelancer

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Connor Riley: No Why: “Getting to the national championship every year? No. Georgia saw just how hard that was, needing a missed field goal and an incredible comeback just to beat Ohio State. But Georgia as being one of the true national title contenders every year, yes I would say that.” Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Jeff Sentell: Yes.

