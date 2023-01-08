Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many more national championship game weeks like this are on the way?
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The hours are certainly dwindling now until the ‘Dawgs will tee it up to play for another national championiship.
The DawgNation team has now all made it into Los Angeles this weekend for the TCU game on Monday. Feels like a good time to take the pulse on a few national championship-centric topics heading into the big tilt at SoFi Stadium.
Here’s the first one. It deals with whether or not DawgNation is going to be making trips like this one a regular thing.
Should DawgNation get used to seeing the ‘Dawgs in the big game every year?
Brandon Adams: Yes. Probably.
Why: “I say all the time that college football is easy to project, but difficult to predict. What that means is it’s often easy to see what should happen, but it’s never quite so easy to say what will happen. That’s why UGA fans should enjoy what’s happening right now. It’s easy to imagine the run is only starting, but the future isn’t guaranteed.”
Mike Griffith: Yes.
Why: “Why not? Take a look at the Georgia schedule next season and there’s no reason to believe the Bulldogs can’t run the table again. Consider, UGA just made back-to-back CFP title game appearances with a former walk-on QB who didn’t have another P5 offer. What might a 4-or-5-star talent do in a Todd Monken offense? Kirby Smart has shown he can pull talent from the portal, and, until otherwise noted, Georgia is the king of CFB.”
Connor Riley: No
Why: “Getting to the national championship every year? No. Georgia saw just how hard that was, needing a missed field goal and an incredible comeback just to beat Ohio State. But Georgia as being one of the true national title contenders every year, yes I would say that.”
Jeff Sentell: Yes.
Why: “Got a non-sobering thought for a lot of folks here. If recruiting and players matter, this appears to be pretty simple. We’ll look back in about three years and understand this is the runway. Not an apex. The 2021 and 2022 teams will prove to be building blocks. The 2024 team projects to be far superior to these last two rosters. It’s a golden hour now for the ‘Dawgs. But this program will only get better. It gets better every year. The playoffs will also make it easier to overcome a loss in the SEC Championship Game.
