Latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft has Atlanta Falcons taking 2 Georgia standouts

The Atlanta Falcons’ final two picks of the 2022 NFL Draft were Georgia Bulldogs Justin Shaffer and John FitzPatrick. If Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft holds to form, the Falcons would select two Bulldogs with their first two picks in this year’s draft. Kiper has edge rusher Nolan Smith going off the board with pick No. 8 to Atlanta. Smith has aced the pre-draft process, turning in a strong NFL combine performance while impressing teams in interview settings. Following his pro day, Smith was asked about possibly being taken by the Falcons.

“Man, I’m a hometown kid and it would mean a lot to me,” Smith said. “It just seems they see a future in me and really want to keep me home.” Smith is from Savannah, Ga. Then in the second round, Kiper has Atlanta going back and selecting Kelee Ringo with the No. 44 overall pick.