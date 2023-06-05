Richard Seymour, Garrison Hearst nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Georgia has put quite a few Bulldogs in the College Football Hall of Fame in recent years, with Mark Richt and Champ Bailey being the latest inductees. For the 2024 class, two more Bulldogs can possibly be enshrined.
Garrison Hearst and Richard Seymour are the two Bulldogs who are on the ballot this year. In total, 78 players were nominated by the National Football Foundation.
Hearst was a First Team All-American in 1992, the same year he won the Doak Walker Award and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. He left Georgia as the school’s second all-time leading rusher, as he rolled up 3,232 yards in his career. He then enjoyed a 12-year NFL career. Hearst is from Lincolnton, Ga.
Seymour was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2022. He was a First-Team All-American in 2000 and went on to be a first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots. Seymour was also a two-time captain and two-time First Team All-SEC defender during his time at Georgia.
The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future. Richt found out he was to be inducted on Jan. 9, 2023, the same date as this year’s national championship game.
In total, Georgia has had 21 players or coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Georgia football players, coaches in College Football Hall of Fame
Coach Glenn “Pop” Warner, 1951; Bob McWhorter, 1954; Frank Sinkwich, 1954; Charley Trippi, 1959; Vernon “Catfish” Smith, 1979; Bill Hartman, 1984; Fran Tarkenton, 1987; Coach Vince Dooley, 1994; Coach Wally Butts, 1997; Bill Stanfill, 1998; Herschel Walker, 1999; Terry Hoage, 2000; Kevin Butler, 2001; John Rauch, 2003; Coach Jim Donnan, 2009; Jake Scott, 2011; Scott Woerner, 2016; Matt Stinchcomb, 2018; David Pollack, 2020; and Champ Bailey, 2022.
