Richard Seymour, Garrison Hearst nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Georgia has put quite a few Bulldogs in the College Football Hall of Fame in recent years, with Mark Richt and Champ Bailey being the latest inductees. For the 2024 class, two more Bulldogs can possibly be enshrined.

Garrison Hearst and Richard Seymour are the two Bulldogs who are on the ballot this year. In total, 78 players were nominated by the National Football Foundation.

Hearst was a First Team All-American in 1992, the same year he won the Doak Walker Award and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. He left Georgia as the school’s second all-time leading rusher, as he rolled up 3,232 yards in his career. He then enjoyed a 12-year NFL career. Hearst is from Lincolnton, Ga.