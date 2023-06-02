Building the ideal 2024 Georgia football SEC schedule
The SEC announced on Thursday that the 2024 SEC schedule would feature eight games. There will be no divisions but it is not yet known whether the league will go with a 1-7 model or some combination of teams.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the news on Thursday. This is a stop-gap measure and hopefully, by this time next season, the league will have decided on a permanent schedule structure. The 2024 SEC matchups will officially be announced on June 14.
The top two teams from the 16-team league will play for the SEC championship. Texas and Oklahoma will be full members starting next season, thus creating the need to change the pre-existing schedule model.
No official schedules have been announced yet, but given the desire to see traditional games, we have a good idea of how Geogia’s schedule could shake out. Below is our best guess as to what the SEC schedule will look like for next season. Georgia already has non-conference games against Clemson, Tennessee Tech, UMass and Georgia Tech.
Predicted 2024 SEC home games: Auburn, LSU, Vanderbilt
Rationale: Keeping Auburn on the schedule ensures that at least for one more season, The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is kept on the schedule. With Georgia visiting Auburn in 2023, it makes sense for the Tigers to make the return trip to Athens.
As for LSU, we have to think Georgia will get paired up with one of the old SEC West powers in Alabama or LSU. While one last Nick Saban-Kirby Smart game would be one of the most intriguing options on the table, LSU hasn’t been to Athens since 2013. Alabama’s last trip to Sanford Stadium came in 2015.
We also think there will be a desire to keep a balance between former SEC East teams and former SEC West teams. As we’ll explain below, Vanderbilt would be the one home former SEC East team the Bulldogs play in Sanford Stadium in 2024
Predicted 2024 SEC road games: Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri
Rationale: Despite joining the conference over a decade ago, Georgia has still not made a trip to College Station, Texas yet. While it would be very funny if the SEC continued to put this date off for as long as possible, it makes sense to finally see those two teams meet.
You have to think Georgia will draw one of Texas or Oklahoma. Given Georgia was supposed to visit Oklahoma this season, we think a trip to Norman, Okla., will be up first.
There’s the belief that Kentucky could be Georgia’s third annual opponent in a potential nine-game schedule. The other option here would be South Carolina. As for Missouri, the Tigers would represent a fourth SEC east foe. There’s also the fact that Georgia hosts Missouri this year, and thus neither side would get consecutive home games.
Predicted 2024 SEC neutral site game: Florida
Rationale: Technically this counts as a home game for Georgia, as the Bulldogs are the designated home side in even years. This series is contracted to be played in Jacksonville through the 2025 season.
If the league sticks with an eight-game schedule, the rationale for having this game move to a home-and-home makes more sense Georgia having just three SEC home games every other year would not be ideal.
Predicted 2024 Georgia football SEC opponents
- Florida -- In Jacksonville, Fla.
- Auburn -- Athens, Ga.,
- LSU -- Athens, Ga.,
- Vanderbilt -- Athens, Ga.,
- Texas A&M -- College Station, Texas
- Oklahoma -- Norman, Okla.,
- Kentucky -- Lexington, Ky.,
- Missouri -- Columbia, Mo.,
