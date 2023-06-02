Building the ideal 2024 Georgia football SEC schedule

The SEC announced on Thursday that the 2024 SEC schedule would feature eight games. There will be no divisions but it is not yet known whether the league will go with a 1-7 model or some combination of teams. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the news on Thursday. This is a stop-gap measure and hopefully, by this time next season, the league will have decided on a permanent schedule structure. The 2024 SEC matchups will officially be announced on June 14. Dawgnation Dawgnation SEC settles on 8-game league schedule, single-division play for 2024 season

The top two teams from the 16-team league will play for the SEC championship. Texas and Oklahoma will be full members starting next season, thus creating the need to change the pre-existing schedule model. No official schedules have been announced yet, but given the desire to see traditional games, we have a good idea of how Geogia’s schedule could shake out. Below is our best guess as to what the SEC schedule will look like for next season. Georgia already has non-conference games against Clemson, Tennessee Tech, UMass and Georgia Tech. Predicted 2024 SEC home games: Auburn, LSU, Vanderbilt Rationale: Keeping Auburn on the schedule ensures that at least for one more season, The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is kept on the schedule. With Georgia visiting Auburn in 2023, it makes sense for the Tigers to make the return trip to Athens.