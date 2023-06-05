Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Why Kirby Smart is just fine with his program still being compared to Alabama In some ways, you can understand why Kirby Smart continues to get asked about Alabama. Even as he enters his eighth season running the Georgia progam, he’s still coached longer for the Crimson Tide than he did at Georgia.

He was a crucial part of four title teams in Tuscaloosa, Ala., whereas Georgia has won two national championships in Smart’s time in Athens. Given Nick Saban is still running things at Alabama and Smart is just 1-4 against his former boss, you get why comparisons between the two programs exist. But just because others make those comparisons does not mean that Smart has to acknowledge them. “I don’t measure our program based on their program,” Smart said at SEC spring meetings last week. “We measure our program on doing the best we can do and that’s doing the best job we can each and every year. Our success is based on how we work out, how we perform, how we run, how we turn over the ball, and how we convert third downs. It’s really that simple.