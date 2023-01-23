Stetson Bennett wins Manning Award as nation’s top quarterback

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett bagged another major award on Monday, as he won the Manning Award. The award goes to the nation’s top quarterback as judged by the Sugar Bowl and takes in bowl performances as well, whereas most awards do not. Bennett was at his best last season in Georgia’s two postseason wins over Ohio State and TCU. He accounted for 10 touchdowns in the two wins while turning the ball over once. He completed 69 percent of his passes in those two games (41 of 59 attempts) for 702 yards. “We started the Manning Award 19 years ago as a way to recognize the country’s top quarterback for the full season, including the postseason,” Archie Manning said. “I’m not sure we’ve ever had an honoree who showcased his ability and proved his worth all the way through the postseason like Stetson did this year. We’re thrilled to recognize him as this year’s Manning Award winner.

“On behalf of the entire Manning family, I want to again thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for its long-standing support of the Manning Award. The Bowl’s role in making this possible each year is greatly appreciated.” On the season, Bennett finished with a Georgia record 4,127 passing yards, besting the previous mark set by Aaron Murray in 2012. He accounted for 37 total touchdowns, with 27 coming through the air and 10 via his legs. Bennett was also a Heisman finalist and won the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on. He became the first Georgia quarterback in program history to accomplish either feat. The last Heisman Trophy finalist