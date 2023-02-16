Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football-Kirby Smart-contract-reaction
072022 Atlanta: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart takes the stage for his press conference at SEC Media Days with 2021 National Champions flashing on the screen in the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com”

SEC Media days schedule announced, Kirby Smart to speak same day as Hugh Freeze

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Kirby Smart used the 2022 SEC Media Days to announce to the college football world that Georgia would not be hunted. That proved to be prophetic as the Bulldogs went 15-0 and won their second straight national championship.

We now know when Smart will speak at this year’s media days, as GEorgia will step to the dais on Tuesday, July 18. The 2023 SEC Media Days will be held in Nashville, Tenn.

Smart will be joined by Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea. Wednesday will see Alabama, Florida, Arkansas and Kentucky speak.

Georgia won the SEC last season, going 8-0 in conference play and beating LSU 50-30 in the SEC championship game. Georgia was picked to win the SEC East last year but Alabama was the preseason favorite last year. The Crimson Tide went 10-2 and did not make it to Atlanta.

The Bulldogs have to replace some key leaders and faces in 2023, with Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith all off to the NFL. Sedrick Van Pran was a player representative for the Bulldogs at last year’s event and will likely be so again in 2023 as he was a permanent captain.

Other possible selections for the player representatives include Ladd, McConkey, Brock Bowers, Tate Ratledge, Kendall Milton, Zion Logue, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Chaz Chambliss and Kamari Lassiter.

One of the big storylines for the Bulldogs will be who replaces Bennett at quarterback, as he quarterbacked the Bulldogs in each of the past two seasons. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will compete for the starting job.

Georgia begins spring practice on March 14 and will hold its spring game on April 15.

2023 SEC Media Days schedule

MONDAY, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 18

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 20

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

7COMMENTS

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NextSEC Commissioner drops hints on future league scheduling with …
Leave a Comment