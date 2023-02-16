SEC Media days schedule announced, Kirby Smart to speak same day as Hugh Freeze

Kirby Smart used the 2022 SEC Media Days to announce to the college football world that Georgia would not be hunted. That proved to be prophetic as the Bulldogs went 15-0 and won their second straight national championship. We now know when Smart will speak at this year’s media days, as GEorgia will step to the dais on Tuesday, July 18. The 2023 SEC Media Days will be held in Nashville, Tenn. Smart will be joined by Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea. Wednesday will see Alabama, Florida, Arkansas and Kentucky speak.

Georgia won the SEC last season, going 8-0 in conference play and beating LSU 50-30 in the SEC championship game. Georgia was picked to win the SEC East last year but Alabama was the preseason favorite last year. The Crimson Tide went 10-2 and did not make it to Atlanta. The Bulldogs have to replace some key leaders and faces in 2023, with Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith all off to the NFL. Sedrick Van Pran was a player representative for the Bulldogs at last year’s event and will likely be so again in 2023 as he was a permanent captain. Other possible selections for the player representatives include Ladd, McConkey, Brock Bowers, Tate Ratledge, Kendall Milton, Zion Logue, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Chaz Chambliss and Kamari Lassiter.

One of the big storylines for the Bulldogs will be who replaces Bennett at quarterback, as he quarterbacked the Bulldogs in each of the past two seasons. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will compete for the starting job. Georgia begins spring practice on March 14 and will hold its spring game on April 15. 2023 SEC Media Days schedule MONDAY, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher TUESDAY, July 18 Auburn – Hugh Freeze Georgia – Kirby Smart