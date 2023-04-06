ESPN: Can anyone beat Georgia? Key numbers from Ohio State, Tennessee matchups

ATHENS — The Georgia football quest to three-peat is quite a story, to the extent ESPN sent a reporter out to ask elite coaches what it would take to put the Bulldogs down. An ESPN story looking at how Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee or LSU could dethrone Georgia asked, Who can stop the Bulldogs? “Well, Alabama can,” an anonymous SEC head coach reportedly told ESPN. “Missouri should have. The best thing that can beat Georgia is Georgia, but a fast-paced offense like Tennessee would have some type of chance. Alabama. Obviously Ohio State.

“After that, probably not a lot. But I think the best opponent Georgia would have is Georgia not playing well because they’re that dominating.” LSU coach Brian Kelly, whose Tigers lost a 50-30 shootout to UGA in the SEC title game, told Heather Dinich in the recent pay-site article that it’s a matter of physicality Indeed, LSU actually out-gained Georgia 549-529 yards.

“We scored enough points, but we couldn’t match up physically yet,” Kelly said. “You look at the other teams, obviously Ohio State had enough of that to take them right down to the wire.” RELATED: LSU coach says ‘divide is not huge’ between Tigers and Georgia Indeed, the Buckeyes lost to Georgia 42-41 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal and could have won had their last-second field goal attempt not sailed wide.

The ESPN story documented how that exciting game came down to big plays for both sides. RELATED: Georgia pulls out heart-stopping comeback against Buckeyes, holds on for win Georgia had 10 plays of 20 or more yards against the Buckeyes, which was the most allowed by Ohio State in one game as far back as the ESPN data goes (2004). Conversely, UGA game up seven plays of at least 20 yards, a number eclipsed only by Kelly’s explosive LSU offense, which had 11 in the SEC title game. RELATED: Kirby Smart commands ‘connected assault’ in win over LSU The ESPN article correctly points out that the home crowd factored into Georgia’s win over Tennessee last season, and of course this year’s game will be played in Knoxville.