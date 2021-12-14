Lane Kiffin: Recruits ‘go to where they’re going to get paid the most’

ATHENS — Former Georgia coach Mark Richt predicted last spring that the new Name-Image-Likeness rules and legislation would change the locker room dynamics of college football. Seven months later Lane Kiffin shared how it has affected recruiting. “I don’t think people really say it this way, but let’s not make any mistake, I mean, we have free agency in college football,” Kiffin said on Tuesday, the eve of the early signing day. “And the kids, a lot of times, go to where they’re going to get paid the most.”

"It's going to be a business and guys will be trying to get their brands popular enough to get their deals," Richt told DawgNation "They'll go to the schools that help facilitate the best deals." Georgia seems to be in position to benefit from NIL potential thanks to its proximity to Atlanta, which is now the seventh-largest market in the nation.

Indeed, quarterback JT Daniels landed a handful of NIL deals before the season with Zaxby's, Rhoback apparel and Super Glow trading cards reportedly worth hundreds of thousands of dollars ,with half of his trading card deal going to current Georgia teammates. Alabama coach Nick Saban leaked last summer — perhaps not so coincidentally on the morning he spoke at SEC Media Day in Hoover, Ala. -- that quarterback Bryce Young had an NIL deal in place that was close to $1 million before he played a snap this season. "Certain positions, probably, enhance opportunities to create value, like quarterback, and our quarterback already has approached ungodly numbers — I'm not going to say what they are — and he hasn't even played yet," Saban said. "Hasn't even started. ... It's almost seven figures. And it's like, the guy hasn't even played yet. But that's because of our brand." Ole Miss, obviously, doesn't have the geographical advantages of Georgia or the brand image like Alabama, and Kiffin seems frustrated to be at a disadvantage.