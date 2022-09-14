SEC instructs Georgia football to not play home-and-home against Oklahoma
Georgia’s marquee non-conference game may be no more, the SEC has instructed Georgia, along with Tennessee, to not play its home-and-home against the Sooners. Georgia was scheduled to visit Oklahoma on Sept. 9 next season, with Oklahoma returning in 2031.
“The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.” the statement said.
Oklahoma is set to join the SEC in 2025, along with the Texas Longhorns. Georgia also has a home-and-home against Texas scheduled for 2028 and 2029.
The Bulldogs have scheduled non-conference games against UT-Martin, UAB and Georgia Tech set for next season. In the event that the game against Oklahoma is called off, the Bulldogs would likely have to find another opponent.
Georgia has made it a point to schedule marquee non-conference games under Kirby Smart, with Georgia playing Oregon in Atlanta this past season. The Bulldogs dominated that game, winning 49-3 against the Ducks.
Under Smart, Georgia has picked up non-conference wins against Clemson, North Carolina and Notre Dame as well.
“It’s never changed for us,” Smart said before facing Oregon. “It has always been my philosophy to go play quality opponents, Power-5 opponents, a good matchup. I don’t care if it’s home and home. I don’t care if it’s neutral site. Go play a good team that helps your team get better. When you play in the SEC, you’re going to run the gauntlet anyways. What’s playing one more good, physical team. We don’t run from that at Georgia. We try to embrace that.”
Georgia has not officially commented on the situation and whether or not the games against Oklahoma will be played.
The Bulldogs visit South Carolina this week, with the game set for 12 p.m. ET kickoff. Playing quarterback for the Gamecocks will be former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.
