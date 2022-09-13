Malaki Starks ‘earned that right’ to start at safety for Georgia football

ATHENS — Given the recruiting ranking Malaki Starks arrived at Georgia with, there was a natural desire to want to see him on the field quickly. Starks was the No. 1 ranked athlete in the 2022 recruiting cycle and the No. 19 overall player. The only player that entered with a higher recruiting ranking was Mykel Wiliams, who started in his first career game against Oregon. Starks only had to wait one more game to make his debut, as his first career start came on Saturday against Samford.

“Malaki has earned that right,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Dan (Jackson)’s not upset about that. He’s a team player. He gets it. Dan has a major role on our special teams units and he continues to play on defense. So you’re one play away at all times.” Related: Mykel Williams, Dillon Bell among Georgia football freshmen making noticeable impact in first home game Starks snarred an interception in the win over the Ducks while also leading the Bulldogs in tackles. He had a pass deflection in the Samford win, but more paramount was the amount of snaps Starks played.

For the second straight game, Starks led all defenders in snaps played. He got 31 live-action reps on Saturday for the Bulldogs, bringing his team-leading total to 83 on the season. “Malaki needs all the football he can play,” Smart said. “He still hasn’t seen everything, done everything. Tremendous talent and continues to stay level-headed and work really hard.” As Smart points out though, Starks’ ascension into the starting lineup comes at the expense of Jackson. The junior safety though still found a way to make a key impact on Saturday, as he forced a fumble in the win of Samford.