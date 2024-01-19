ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t one to comment on other’s business, but the Georgia coach might be thinking “Welcome to my world” right about now.
The Alabama and Washington football rosters are being picked over after coaching changes at two of the four schools in the College Football Playoffs.
Legendary coach Nick Saban resigned from his post and was replaced by Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, leaving players on each team scrambling.
The new coaches — DeBoer at Alabama, and former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch — are not what the Tide and Huskies’ players signed up for. The players’ recent success has drawn attention from programs in need of difference makers.
Smart, having led the Bulldogs to back-to-back championships and a record 29-game win streak, knows what it’s like to have transfer attrition.
Georgia has had 52 players leave via the transfer portal over the past five offseason — 18 of them scattered across 13 of the 14 SEC schools.
Alabama has benefitted most notably, plucking the SEC’s most explosive receiver off the Georgia roster two years ago, and watching him score a pivotal touchdown against the Bulldogs in a 27-24 SEC Championship Game victory.
Jermaine Burton may have angered some UGA fans with his showmanship, but he also led Alabama in receiving the past two seasons and the SEC in average yards per catch.
The Tide also negotiated a deal to take Georgia linebacker Trezman Marshall off last year’s UGA team, yet another player that made difference-making plays in Alabama’s SEC title win over the Bulldogs.
Have the Tide fans already forgotten how a Georgia-recruited, Georgia-developed and former Georgia-championship player made a clutch third-down tackle and recovered a fumble at the UGA 10 that led to a difference-making field goal?
That’s 10 points for Georgia players accounted for in Alabama’s 3-point win, so no, neither Smart nor Bulldogs’ fans are shedding a tear for the Tide’s plight.
If the Alabama administration couldn’t see the writing on the wall with Saban’s retirement early enough to come up with a contingency plan to retain players and coaches, that’s on them.
After all, Saban purchased a $17.5 million mansion in Florida in August, bought two Mercedes dealerships in November and took time away from football prep each to make weekly appearances on ESPN’s Pat McAffee Show.
Surprise retirement? C’mon, man.
To be clear, Smart has embraced the rules changes forced on college football, and understands why it works well for some backups.
Smart is not as understanding when it’s talented freshmen players who are still in the stages of development leaving his program or starters being tampered with.
Florida State just got hit with NCAA sanctions and probation for improper negotiations with Amarius Mims when it attempted to lure the then-freshman offensive lineman.
Former Georgia rising star Bear Alexander became yet another cautionary tale last season after leaving the Bulldogs’ following the 2022 CFP Championship season.
Alexander set a goal for himself to have “double-digit” sacks after taking a deal to go to USC, but he managed only 1.5 last season in the 660 snaps he played in 13 games in 2023.
At Georgia in 2022, Alexander had 2 sacks in the 169 snaps and 12 games he played as a freshman while grading out higher by PFF metrics.
The transfer portal hits different schools to different levels each year, to the extent Smart and UGA have been forced to get more active.
The Bulldogs had only 3 transfers on their roster’s two-deep, contrasted to 2023 Ole Miss, which had 28 transfers on its two-deep.
Georgia has lost 19 players in the portal this season — all of them projected to start of make the two-deep at other Power 5 conference schools in 2024.
So Smart and those who follow the Bulldogs can be excused if they don’t show much sympathy for challenges at the new Saban-less Alabama.
The same things have escalated at Georgia, where Smart put UGA on top with the SEC’s last two national championships.
Incoming transfers Georgia on game day rosters ... :
After 2023 season*
* 2024 roster incomplete
RB Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR Colbie Young, Miami
WR Michael Jackson, USC
FS Jake Pope, Alabama
WR London Humphreys, Vanderbilt
After 2022 season
WR Dominic Lovett, Missouri
WR Rara Thomas, Mississippi State
After 2020 season
DB Tykee Smith, from West Virginia
After 2019 season
QB JT Daniels, from USC
TE Tre’ McKitty from Florida State
After 2018 season
WR Lawrence Cager, from Miami
TE Eli Wolf, from Tennessee
Outgoing Georgia Players ....
After 2023 season
QB Brock Vandagriff Kentucky
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson Kentucky
LB Xavian Sorey Arkansas
K Jared Zirkel Texas A&M
OLB Darris Smith Missouri
OL Josh Miller Syracuse
WR Zeed Haynes Syracuse
WR Jackson Meeks Syracuse
LB EJ Lightsey Georgia Tech
OL Austin Blaske North Carolina
LB Marvin Jones Jr. Florida State
WR C.J. Smith Purdue
WR De’Nylon Morrissette Purdue
CB Nyland Green Purdue
OLB CJ Madden Purdue
CB A.J. Harris Penn State
OL Allou Bah Maryland
WR Mekhi Mews Houston
DL Jonathan Jefferson SMU
After 2022 season
LB Trezman Marshall, Alabama
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
CB Jaheim Singletary, Arkansas
TE Ryland Goede, Mississippi State
CB Marcus Washington, Louisville
WR Dominick Blaylock, Georgia Tech
TE Brett Seither, Georgia Tech
DL Bear Alexander Southern Cal
OLB MJ Sherman, Nebraska
OL Jacob Hood, Nebraska
TE Arik Gilbert, Nebraska
DL Bill Norton, Arizona
OL Griffin Scroggs, Appalachian State
LB Rian Davis, UCF
After 2021 season
WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
FS Latavious Brini, Arkansas
RB Lovasea Carroll, South Carolina
CB Jalen Kimber, Florida
WR Justin Robinson, Mississippi State
CB Ameer Speed, Michigan State
DL Tyson Mitchell, TCU
OT Owen Condon, SMU
QB J.T. Daniels, West Virginia, Rice
OL Cameron Kinnie, UCF
OL Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
WR Jaylen Johnson, East Carolina
After 2020 season
WR Demetris Robertson, Auburn
FS Major Burns, LSU
WR Matt Landers, Toledo, Arkansas
DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
FS Prather Hudson, Illinois
WR Makiya Tongue, Oregon State
WR Tommy Bush, North Texas
DT Netori Johnson, Middle Tennessee State
QB John Seter, SMU
TE Kolby Wyatt, Hawaii
WR Trey Blount, Old Dominion
QB D’Wan Mathis, Temple
PK Brooks Buce, Troy
After 2019 season
OT Cade Mays, Tennessee
SS Otis Reese, Ole Miss
OLB Brenton Cox, Florida
SS Divaad Wilson, Central Florida
WR Josh Moran, New Mexico State
After 2018 season
WR J.J. Holloman, Florida International
LB Jaden Hunter, Western Kentucky
CB Deangelo Gibbs, Tennessee
FS Tray Bishop, Samford
QB Matthew Downing, TCU
QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
TE Luke Ford, Illinois
Mike Griffith has covered college football for 30 years, 27 in the SEC as beat writer at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.