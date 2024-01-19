ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t one to comment on other’s business, but the Georgia coach might be thinking “Welcome to my world” right about now.

The Alabama and Washington football rosters are being picked over after coaching changes at two of the four schools in the College Football Playoffs.

Legendary coach Nick Saban resigned from his post and was replaced by Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, leaving players on each team scrambling.

The new coaches — DeBoer at Alabama, and former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch — are not what the Tide and Huskies’ players signed up for. The players’ recent success has drawn attention from programs in need of difference makers.

Smart, having led the Bulldogs to back-to-back championships and a record 29-game win streak, knows what it’s like to have transfer attrition.

Georgia has had 52 players leave via the transfer portal over the past five offseason — 18 of them scattered across 13 of the 14 SEC schools.

Alabama has benefitted most notably, plucking the SEC’s most explosive receiver off the Georgia roster two years ago, and watching him score a pivotal touchdown against the Bulldogs in a 27-24 SEC Championship Game victory.

Jermaine Burton may have angered some UGA fans with his showmanship, but he also led Alabama in receiving the past two seasons and the SEC in average yards per catch.

The Tide also negotiated a deal to take Georgia linebacker Trezman Marshall off last year’s UGA team, yet another player that made difference-making plays in Alabama’s SEC title win over the Bulldogs.

Have the Tide fans already forgotten how a Georgia-recruited, Georgia-developed and former Georgia-championship player made a clutch third-down tackle and recovered a fumble at the UGA 10 that led to a difference-making field goal?

That’s 10 points for Georgia players accounted for in Alabama’s 3-point win, so no, neither Smart nor Bulldogs’ fans are shedding a tear for the Tide’s plight.

If the Alabama administration couldn’t see the writing on the wall with Saban’s retirement early enough to come up with a contingency plan to retain players and coaches, that’s on them.

After all, Saban purchased a $17.5 million mansion in Florida in August, bought two Mercedes dealerships in November and took time away from football prep each to make weekly appearances on ESPN’s Pat McAffee Show.

Surprise retirement? C’mon, man.

To be clear, Smart has embraced the rules changes forced on college football, and understands why it works well for some backups.

Smart is not as understanding when it’s talented freshmen players who are still in the stages of development leaving his program or starters being tampered with.

Florida State just got hit with NCAA sanctions and probation for improper negotiations with Amarius Mims when it attempted to lure the then-freshman offensive lineman.

Former Georgia rising star Bear Alexander became yet another cautionary tale last season after leaving the Bulldogs’ following the 2022 CFP Championship season.

Alexander set a goal for himself to have “double-digit” sacks after taking a deal to go to USC, but he managed only 1.5 last season in the 660 snaps he played in 13 games in 2023.

At Georgia in 2022, Alexander had 2 sacks in the 169 snaps and 12 games he played as a freshman while grading out higher by PFF metrics.

The transfer portal hits different schools to different levels each year, to the extent Smart and UGA have been forced to get more active.

The Bulldogs had only 3 transfers on their roster’s two-deep, contrasted to 2023 Ole Miss, which had 28 transfers on its two-deep.

Georgia has lost 19 players in the portal this season — all of them projected to start of make the two-deep at other Power 5 conference schools in 2024.

So Smart and those who follow the Bulldogs can be excused if they don’t show much sympathy for challenges at the new Saban-less Alabama.

The same things have escalated at Georgia, where Smart put UGA on top with the SEC’s last two national championships.

Incoming transfers Georgia on game day rosters ... :

After 2023 season*

* 2024 roster incomplete

RB Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR Colbie Young, Miami

WR Michael Jackson, USC

FS Jake Pope, Alabama

WR London Humphreys, Vanderbilt

After 2022 season

WR Dominic Lovett, Missouri

WR Rara Thomas, Mississippi State

After 2020 season

DB Tykee Smith, from West Virginia

After 2019 season

QB JT Daniels, from USC

TE Tre’ McKitty from Florida State

After 2018 season

WR Lawrence Cager, from Miami

TE Eli Wolf, from Tennessee

Outgoing Georgia Players ....

After 2023 season

QB Brock Vandagriff Kentucky

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson Kentucky

LB Xavian Sorey Arkansas

K Jared Zirkel Texas A&M

OLB Darris Smith Missouri

OL Josh Miller Syracuse

WR Zeed Haynes Syracuse

WR Jackson Meeks Syracuse

LB EJ Lightsey Georgia Tech

OL Austin Blaske North Carolina

LB Marvin Jones Jr. Florida State

WR C.J. Smith Purdue

WR De’Nylon Morrissette Purdue

CB Nyland Green Purdue

OLB CJ Madden Purdue

CB A.J. Harris Penn State

OL Allou Bah Maryland

WR Mekhi Mews Houston

DL Jonathan Jefferson SMU

After 2022 season

LB Trezman Marshall, Alabama

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

CB Jaheim Singletary, Arkansas

TE Ryland Goede, Mississippi State

CB Marcus Washington, Louisville

WR Dominick Blaylock, Georgia Tech

TE Brett Seither, Georgia Tech

DL Bear Alexander Southern Cal

OLB MJ Sherman, Nebraska

OL Jacob Hood, Nebraska

TE Arik Gilbert, Nebraska

DL Bill Norton, Arizona

OL Griffin Scroggs, Appalachian State

LB Rian Davis, UCF

After 2021 season

WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

FS Latavious Brini, Arkansas

RB Lovasea Carroll, South Carolina

CB Jalen Kimber, Florida

WR Justin Robinson, Mississippi State

CB Ameer Speed, Michigan State

DL Tyson Mitchell, TCU

OT Owen Condon, SMU

QB J.T. Daniels, West Virginia, Rice

OL Cameron Kinnie, UCF

OL Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

WR Jaylen Johnson, East Carolina

After 2020 season

WR Demetris Robertson, Auburn

FS Major Burns, LSU

WR Matt Landers, Toledo, Arkansas

DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

FS Prather Hudson, Illinois

WR Makiya Tongue, Oregon State

WR Tommy Bush, North Texas

DT Netori Johnson, Middle Tennessee State

QB John Seter, SMU

TE Kolby Wyatt, Hawaii

WR Trey Blount, Old Dominion

QB D’Wan Mathis, Temple

PK Brooks Buce, Troy

After 2019 season

OT Cade Mays, Tennessee

SS Otis Reese, Ole Miss

OLB Brenton Cox, Florida

SS Divaad Wilson, Central Florida

WR Josh Moran, New Mexico State

After 2018 season

WR J.J. Holloman, Florida International

LB Jaden Hunter, Western Kentucky

CB Deangelo Gibbs, Tennessee

FS Tray Bishop, Samford

QB Matthew Downing, TCU

QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

TE Luke Ford, Illinois

