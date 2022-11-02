Peyton Manning shares amazing Kirby Smart-Steve Spurrier story: ‘He was so mad’

Peyton Manning, Kirby Smart and Steve Spurrier are three of the biggest names in SEC lore. Two of them are iconic, championship-winning coaches. All three were All-SEC players in their heyday, with Spurrier winning the Heisman Trophy. Manning, who finished runner-up for the award in 1997, shared an incredible story about meeting Smart for the first time to Ivan Maisel of On3. It happened in Gainesville, Fla., with Manning and Smart being on a recruiting trip. Spurrier was the coach at Florida at the time. And after meeting with Smart as a recruit, we might have a better understanding of why Smart enjoys beating Florida so much.

“I remember he was so angry after his meeting,” Manning said. “I guess it was with (Steve) Spurrier because they didn’t offer him. They wanted him to walk-on. He was so mad. He and I went and drank a lot of beer.” Smart ended up accepting a scholarship offer to play at Georgia and the rest is history. Spurrier never lost to Manning in college, though Smart’s 1997 team at Georgia did come away with a victory against the Gators. Smart never beat Manning when the two were in school, though Smart did intercept a Manning pass in the 1995 matchup. Manning and Smart have since become friends, though the friendship might be on pause this week with Manning’s Volunteers coming to Athens as the No. 1 Volunteers visit the No. 3 Bulldogs.